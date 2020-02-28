Talladega falls to Williamson in state title game

The Talladega High School boys basketball team came up just a little short in its quest for a second straight Class 4A state championship.
Playing in the state final Friday afternoon in Birmingham, the Tigers fell behind Williamson 24-9 in the first quarter and ended up falling 68-61.
It was Talladega's fourth straight appearance in the Final Four and second straight trip to the state final.
Look for more coverage at DailyHome.com and the Daily Home's Facebook page as the evening progresses, and in Saturday's print edition.