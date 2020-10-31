Talladega falls to Shelby County in final game of regular season

TALLADEGA -- With less than eight minutes remaining, Shelby County faced third-and-5 at its own 7-yard line. Running back Evan Joiner had already carried the ball 24 times, but the Wildcats would need at least one more big one run.
Everyone in Mary Dumas Stadium knew who was getting the ball, but Joiner picked up 6 yards and the first down anyway.
“I mean, he’s putting up some amazing numbers these last two or three weeks,” Shelby County coach Heath Childers said. “I think he’s scored eight or nine touchdowns the last three weeks.”
Joiner finished the night with 32 rushing attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 28-23 victory over Talladega (3-7).
The Tigers trailed Shelby County (6-3) by four points after the first half, but Talladega coach Shannon Felder wasn’t too concerned. The Tigers had moved the ball with ease for most of the first half,
Then, Shelby County senior Isaac Montgomery leapt up and snatched an onside kick out of the air in front of a pair of Tigers.
“I thought the turning point of the game was the onside kick after halftime,” Felder said. “That, to me, gave them some momentum, and it really shifted the game. We felt like coming out, we would be able to score and take the lead.”
Despite the inopportune start, Talladega managed to drive straight down the field on its first possession of the second half thanks in large part to senior quarterback Nigel Scales. He completed all four pass attempts for 56 yards, and the quarterback capped the drive off when he connected with fellow senior Larry Calhoun in the end zone from 4 yards out.
Scales finished the night completing 12 of 22 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 40 rushing yards on two attempts.
Scales did finish with two interceptions, but the first one occurred in the end zone on a 46-yard heave as time expired at the end of the second quarter
After that sort of performance, Childers couldn’t help but offer some encouragement to the quarterback, who had given him literal nightmares, at midfield after the game.
“He’s hard to keep bottled up, and then on top of it, he has a great arm,” Childers said. “He can make any throw on the field, and we worried about him all week. I wasn’t just telling that young man that. He worried us all week.”
Three to know:
-- The Wildcats weren’t the only ones to try and recover a kick, although the Tigers took a different route.
Down five points with just over eight points remaining, Felder instructed his kicker to try and place the ball just outside of the end zone with hopes that Talladega could recover the ball.
The plan almost worked. Shelby County recovered the ball but almost gave up a safety on the play.
-- Talladega’s rollercoaster ride started early. Shelby County drove all the way to the Tigers’ 4, but Quontavius McKenzie and Tajae Swain recorded a tackle for loss on third down.
The Wildcats turned the ball over on downs, but the Tigers couldn’t relax just yet. The ballcarrier slipped for a 2-yard loss and the ball slid off the hands of an open receiver on Talladega’s first two plays.
-- Scales ripped off a 36-run on third down, and the drive ended with a successful 32-yard field goal from freshman kicker Jackson Burel.
-- The bulk of Joiner’s work was done in the second half when he carried the ball 22 times for 159 yards.
Some of his best runs came early in the third quarter when six of his 11 carries went for at least 10 yards.
Who said:
Felder on the continued growth of his quarterback: “He’s gotten better and better each week as far as being the leader of our offense and taking control and being able to see some things on the field and make some adjustments on the field.”
Childers on the importance of Friday’s win: “It builds momentum. It’s always good to go into a playoff game with a win than with a loss.”
Up next:
Talladega faces St. Paul’s Episcopal on the road Friday night.
Shelby County will travel to Pike Road on Friday.