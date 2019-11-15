TALLADEGA -- Members of the Talladega Economic Development Board heard a detailed presentation Thursday from Doug Flor, dean of workforce and economic development at Central Alabama Community College, regarding opportunities available through the school.
The meeting was at City Hall.
Industrial development, Flor said, is important “firstly because of family,” he said. “I’ve traveled all over, and the one thing that is always true is if we’re not doing this to help families, why are we doing it.
“And once you have families, you’re going to want to have a home, and you can’t do that on $8 per hour. Then once you’ve got that, you work on building up a community.
“You need the right kind of industry to be able to do that. You need a living wage. If you create a bunch of jobs that are only paying $9 per hour, you’re actually going to end up having a negative economic impact.”
A single adult in Alabama will need at least $11.30 per hour to be self-sufficient, he said.
“And you need to be able to get above livable to start seeing the advantages that will allow you to build a community,” he added.
In recruiting industry, he said “structure proceeds function. You need sites, you need transportation infrastructure, you need communications infrastructure, including cell service, and you need water and other resources.”
CACC has a history of working closely with area high schools on dual enrollment programs, which allow graduates to begin good paying jobs sooner they would have otherwise, and the college offers certifications across several disciplines that can make a job candidate much more appealing to their employer.
For students looking to go back to school who are unemployed or underemployed, The Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act allows them to take classes for free.
Programs available include computer science (with some jobs paying $45,000 to $85,000 per year afterward), welding (paying $36.22 per hour in Birmingham), machining/CNC (computer numerical control), industrial electronics and technology (robotics), auto manufacturing, office administration and cosmetology.
For more information, please visit www.cacc.edu.