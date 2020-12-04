Talladega Economic Development Authority sees potential in Brecon building

TALLADEGA -- A potential home for a new industry in Talladega is officially on the market.
Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller said a 70,000 square foot building on Nimitz Avenue, in the Brecon Community, that had been vacant for some time was now up for sale by the owners.
The building includes a 5-ton crane and two painting bays inside, which makes it particularly attractive to certain types of business, Miller told members of the Talladega Industrial Development Board
Miller also explained that, although the EDA did not actually own the property, the agency was assisting with marketing it.
Like most of Brecon, the building was once part of a major munitions works in Talladega County during World War II. More recently, it has housed Crimson Fire, Quality Manufacturing and Southeastern Apparatus, all companies that custom built fire trucks for departments all over the region.
In 2014, the facility was sold to DeMil Alabama, a company with a federal contract to disassemble Humvees and other military vehicles.
Miller said the EDA also recently acquired 55 acres on Alabama 21 near Eastaboga, across from Precision Strip, and is marketing that property. A 100,000 square foot speculative building and road improvements are also complete in Lincoln, he added.
Miller gave a presentation to the city of Talladega’s industrial development board during what was planned to be that body’s monthly meeting for December. The IDB was unable to establish a quorum, however, so no official action from the board was possible.
Chairman Jim Whitson expressed concern that the board would have even more difficulties going forward because at least three of the current nine terms were either over or about to be over, and at least one other board member had resigned.