Talladega duo leads Tigers past rival Sylacauga

TALLADEGA — Talladega High School’s boy basketball team picked up its defensive intensity to claim a 65-57 win over rival Sylacauga on Friday night. In their first meeting, Sylacauga nailed eight 3-pointers in the first half against the Tigers, but on Friday night Talladega held the Aggies to seven for the game.
“We stepped up to the challenge tonight, they wanted to play man (defense) so I took the bit out of their mouth and let them go,” Talladega head coach Ryan Dawson said. “It’s all on them, they played great defense. They were helping one another; they played in the gap as much as they could. They prevented penetration because they are a dribble-drive team. They like to attack the basket and kick it out to their shooters. Our guys just played good team defense. Five people playing like one and one person playing like five. That’s the motto we live by.”
Defensively, the Tigers didn’t allow the Aggies’ shooters Hayden Basinger and Brayson Edwards to get clean looks at the basket. Basinger scorched the Tigers in the first game as he connected on five 3-pointers in the first half. On Friday, however, he was held to only three points. Talladega also was able to contain the Aggies’ other sharpshooter in Edwards as he was held scoreless.
While Sylacauga’s key contributors were held in check, Talladega’s back court duo combined for 39 points in the win.
Durquavion Truss is called ‘Little Man’ by his teammates and coaches, but his name didn’t describe his performance on Friday. Truss came up big for the Tigers as he scored a game-high 22 points.
Truss scored 14 of those points in the first half which helped set the tone for the Tigers. Truss’ backcourt mate, Roderick Jones, sealed the game for the Tigers as he scored eight of his 17 points in the final period.
What to know
— Talladega trailed 18-16 at the end of the first, but the Tigers took a 37-30 lead into intermission.
— Sylacauga had three players to score double digits against the Tigers. Michri Taylor scored 15 points for the Aggies while teammates Jason Hickey and Jarquis Campbell scored 11 points apiece.
— Talladega had several players step up against Sylacauga. Traveon Traylor scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Jaylyn Lawson was a force in the paint as he blocked or altered several shots on Friday. Amari Webb had eight rebounds for the Tigers.
Who said it
— Truss on his performance: “I’ve been focused,” Truss said. “Coach said that we had to win this game because it was a big area game, so I had to do what I had to do.”
Up next
— Talladega (8-2) hosts Anniston Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
— Sylacauga (7-3) will take on Fairfield at Woodlawn at 3 p.m. on Monday.