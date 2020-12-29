Talladega duo leads 4A-5A All-Talladega County Team

The 2020 season didn’t go as planned for Talladega High School’s football team.
The Tigers struggled with the move back to Class 5A. Talladega had a 3-8 record in 2020, but the Tigers were able to extend their postseason streak to four years, a feat that had only been accomplished once in school history (1992-95).
Talladega fell to St. Paul’s 44-20 in the first round of the state playoffs.
Even though they struggled this fall, the Tigers placed 11 players on the 4A-5A All-Talladega County Team, including the Offensive and Defensive players of the year.
Talladega quarterback Nigel Scales earned The Daily Home’s Offensive Player of the Year honor. Scales had a sensational 2020 campaign as he threw for 2,223 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 643 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Being Player of the Year is a blessing,” Scales said. “I worked this year. I tried to critique my flaws from last year and the prior years. This year, it paid off. I thank my teammates, my coaches and the people that voted me Player of the Year.”
Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said Scales is deserving of this honor.
“I am excited for Nigel,” Felder said. “Nigel is one of the hardest workers on the team. He is one of those guys when we are conditioning or doing a drill, he wants to be first. He accepted that leader role; he tries to lead by example. He doesn’t just talk it, he tries to walk it.
“He is a tremendous player, and I really hate losing him. I hate we didn’t get to go another couple of rounds in the playoffs because I felt like Nigel was getting better as the season grew. He had a good year and he had an amazing career at Talladega.”
Scales and the Tigers lost four games by eight points or less in 2020. Scales said just making it to the first round of the playoffs wasn’t good enough.
“We made it to the playoffs, but we still didn’t accomplish all of our goals,” he said. “Making the playoffs shouldn’t even be a goal; that should be something that we expect to do.
“We didn’t win as many games as we should have, we didn’t host a playoff game like we should have and we didn’t win the region like we should have. The season wasn’t a total disappointment, but I feel like we should have done better.”
Talladega senior Tajae Swain was selected The Daily Home 4A-5A Defensive Player of the Year. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound linebacker recorded 108 tackles and two sacks.
“Being Player of the Year was one of my goals,” Swain said. “I knew that I had to step up since two of our starting linebackers from last year graduated. I had to step up for the team. I had to have a different mentality than I had last year and I had to be better. I wanted to stand out and help the defense do better in any way that I could. “
Felder said Swain is a player who will do anything the coaches need him to do to help the team.
“Tajae is a little man that plays big,” Felder said. “He is a little man with a big heart. He is one of the most unselfish players that I have ever coached.
“You are talking about a guy that was a wide receiver last year that had to play offensive line (this season). We were going to play him at guard, then we lost our center, and he started at center for us. Imagine a player of his size saying, ‘Coach, if you need me to play center, I will play center.’ Then not coming off the field and playing linebacker.
“He didn’t just play linebacker, he led the team in tackles. He calls the defense, he makes the adjustments. He is a special type of player. He is unselfish and coachable. I wish we had a team full of players that were unselfish like him. I am proud of him and happy for him because that award is well-deserved.”
Swain and Scales helped the Tigers win 20 games in the last four years and earn the school’s first playoff victory.
This senior class had high expectations and lived up to them.
“It was a blessing to be here at the right time,” Scales said. “I feel like God placed us here at the right time. It brought us together as a family, and we didn’t split. We kept our strong core together. We did what we could do, we didn’t accomplish exactly what we knew we could, but we did most of it.”