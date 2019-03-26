The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force made nine felony arrests between March 12 and March 21, according to Commander Jason Murray.
Michael Wayne Goswick, 60, of Sylacauga was pulled over on a routine traffic stop by Sylacauga Police on March 12, Murray said. Officers found methamphetamine and a pipe, and Goswick was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Goswick posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested.
Two people, Tracy Allen Carroll, 57, of Childersburg and Kristin Nicole McGrady, 24, of Sylacauga were arrested March 15 following a traffic stop conducted by the task force, Murray said. Carroll was charged with possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a pipe. Both Carroll, who was driving, and McGrady, a passenger in the same vehicle, were charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Carroll has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for burglary, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and receiving stolen property. In February, he pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in Talladega County Circuit Court, and is due to be sentenced on that charge in May. His bond on the current charges is $20,000, Murray said.
Jail records show that Carroll’s bond on the distribution charge was revoked, and he remained behind bars as of Monday afternoon.
Court records also show that McGrady was convicted of first-degree theft of property in 2016. Her bond was set at $2,500. She posted bond and was released March 19, according to jail records.
Antoinne Lavan Borden, 40, of Sylacauga, was stopped by Sylacauga Police the same night as Carroll and McGrady and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a meth pipe, Murray said. His bond was set at $2,500. He posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested.
Ricky Nelson Nix, 54, of Talladega, was arrested following a traffic stop by Childersburg Police early March 16, Murray said, and was charged with possession of crack cocaine and first-degree possession of marijuana. Talladega County Metro Jail records also indicate that Nix was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Bond was set at $5,000 on the drug charges and $1,000 on the DUI. Jail records show that he made bond and was released March 21.
Toby Christian Hurt, 27, of Sylacauga, was stopped by the task force on March 17, and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe) and carrying a pistol without a permit. His bond was set at $5,000, Murray said.
Hurt posted and bond and was released the day after his arrest.
Jennifer Ann Thornberry, 31, of Alpine was also stopped by the task force March 17, Murray said, and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, a pipe. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Jail records indicate that Thornberry was also charged with failure to appear for traffic offenses dating back to late 2009. She made bond and was released the day after her arrest.
Marquious Tyshun Long, 18, of Sylacauga, was stopped at a driver’s license checkpoint being conducted March 17 by Sylacauga Police and the task force, Murray said. Officers detected a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, and discovered Oxycodone and a pipe. Long’s bond on the possession charges was set at $5,000, and he was also released the day after his arrest.
Jeffrey Lynn Smith, 57, of Talladega, was stopped March 21 after initially running away from Talladega County sheriff’s deputies, Murray said. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and attempting to elude law enforcement, and was given a $15,000 bond. He posted bond Sunday and was released.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Being a certain person in possession of a firearm is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, including methamphetamine, cocaine or Oxcodone, is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the second degree, attempting to elude, carrying a pistol without a permit and most DUI cases are all misdemeanors.