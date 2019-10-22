Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies today were investigating the theft of more than 400 gallons of diesel fuel stolen recently from two sites in the Munford area.
Both thefts involved heavy equipment belonging to Waits Construction, according to Capt. Mike Jones. The first incident involved the fuel from a piece of heavy equipment near the Munford Food Mart on Alabama 21; the second involved the fuel from two pieces of heavy equipment parked near a construction site at the corner of Priebs Mill Road and Jenifer Road.
Both thefts happened sometime between 7 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17.
As of this afternoon, authorities had no witnesses or suspects in either theft. Jones said the theft of large quantities of diesel fuel was unusual, but not unheard of in Talladega.
Anyone with information on the thefts should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.