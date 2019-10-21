The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of five four-wheelers, two car haulers and a license tag from a business in Munford earlier this month, according to incident and offense reports. The estimated value of the stolen property is more than $50,000.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, it would appear that sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Oct. 11, someone damaged a portion of the fence at Motorcycle Sports on Alabama 21. Each of the stolen four-wheelers belonged to different customers who had dropped them off for service.
Damage to the fence was estimated at $1,000. Motorcycle Sports is listed as the first victim, with a 2006 Big Tex 20-foot car hauler valued at $10,000 and a vehicle tag being stolen.
The stolen four wheelers included a 2019 Can AM Outlander Max 750 valued at $10,000; a green 2016 Polaris Sportsman 570 valued at $6,000; a 2003 Polaris Sportsman 700 valued at $5,000; a Yamaha 600 Raptor and a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 850 Highlander valued at $10,000. A 2017 Freedom car hauler valued at $10,000 belonging to a seventh victim was also reported stolen during the same time.
Jones said there is video of thefts, but as of Monday afternoon, investigators had not been able to identify any suspects from it. He added that the Talladega Police Department was investigating a similar, earlier theft from Talladega Cycle Sales, but it was not clear Monday if the two cases are related.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.