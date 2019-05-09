Talladega County Democratic Party (TCDP) recently hosted a community event giving area Democrats an opportunity to hear from the candidates running for Alabama Democratic Party (ADP) state chair. This forum, attended by individuals from Calhoun, Cleburne, St. Clair, and Talladega counties, was held at the TCDP headquarters in Talladega.
During the forum, Dr. Will Boyd and Tabitha Isner each talked about their plans for the future of the ADP, placing an emphasis on fundraising and engaging voters. Each answered attendees’ questions, which largely pertained to mobilizing the party from the top down. All four candidates were invited to participate, however, current ADP Chair Nancy Worley and State Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, were unable to attend.
Dr. Will Boyd is the chair of the Lauderdale County Democratic Party and was the 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Tabitha Isner ran for U.S. House of Representatives in District 2 against Rep. Martha Roby in 2018.
The TCDP chair, Dr. Adia Winfrey stated, “The response we received to this candidate forum was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to hosting similar events in the coming weeks.”
At this time, the date for the ADP Chair election had not been set.