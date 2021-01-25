Talladega defeats Sylacauga 84-72 for Talladega County Tournament championship

SYLACAUGA — For the second straight year, Talladega’s road to the Talladega County championship went through Sylacauga.
For the second straight year, the Tigers scored a win over their county rivals. This time, it was 84-72.
“It is a big win, but it is a tough win coming on the road and beating them back-to-back,” Talladega head coach Ryan Dawson said. “We have faced them three times, and we have to see them again in the area. It is tough.
“It is good to win here in Sylacauga. We have won here the last two years. Our guys stepped up and played hard. I appreciate every one of their efforts, from 1-14.”
Sylacauga led 57-55 going into the fourth quarter, but that was the last time that the Aggies led. Talladega opened the final period on a 7-2 run, and the Tigers took the lead on a Durquavian Truss 3-pointer to make it 62-59.
Truss scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth.
The Tigers built the lead up to 68-62 on a Truss layup with 4:39 left in the game.
Sylacauga cut the lead down to 68-65 on a 3-pointer by Brayson Edwards.
Truss would respond with an old fashion three-point play to give Talladega a 72-67 lead.
Talladega’s Arron Greene fouled out with 3:15 left in the game.
With the Talladega’s captain watching on the sideline, Keontae Funderburg stepped up. Funderburg scored back-to-back baskets, which included a layup up off of an assist by Micheal McGregor Jr., to give Talladega a 76-68 lead.
Talladega also picked up the intensity on the defensive end, which was led by Nigel Scales’ effort. The senior made it hard for Sylacauga to get the ball across halfcourt. Scales deflected the ball then he dove on the floor after a loose ball in the backcourt. After a scramble for the ball, the officials blew the whistle for a 10-second violation.
“We started a run in the third quarter when we got back to our press,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “In the fourth quarter, we were chipping away. We got there, but we didn’t make the plays to get us over that hump. These kids are going to remember how this feels, we are going to bounce back and get ready for the next game.”
Funderburg scored four of the last eight points to seal the win for the Tigers. Funderburg finished with 14 points.
“When Arron fouled out, I had to step up,” Funderburg said. “Coach (Dawson) told me that I had to step up for the team. I had to get good rebounds, and I had to make plays.”
Greene was named the tournament MVP. The versatile senior finished with 18 points.
“It feels good to be the MVP of the county tournament,” Greene said. “This is my third year playing in the county tournament, and I was finally able to get one. It feels good to be the county champions.”
Scales and Jay Spratling finished with 10 points apiece for Talladega.
Funderburg, Truss and McGregor Jr. were selected to the all-tournament team.
Defensive MVP Josiah Graham led the way for Sylacauga as he scored 19 points. Shandarious Grant scored 15 points, while Christian Twymon scored 11 points. Crews Proctor chipped in with nine points.
Twymon, Edwards, and Michri Taylor were named to the all-tournament team.
Lincoln’s Brian Garrett, Childersburg’s Lamarr Duncan, Winterboro’s Chance Dandridge, and TC Central’s LaKendrick Tuck made the all-county team.