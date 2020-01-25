Talladega defeats Sylacauga 79-68 for Talladega County Tournament championship

SYLACAUGA -- Talladega High School’s boys basketball team used a huge first quarter to defeat Sylacauga 79-68 in the championship game of the Talladega County Tournament on Saturday night.
The victory marked the 12th time Talladega has won the county crown under head coach Chucky Miller and its 16th straight trip to the championship game.
“I thought the first quarter we came out and set the tone,” Miller said. “We kept an eight- to 12-point lead the whole game. They have such a good team, you knew that they were going to find a way to score. When we were fresh, our defense was real good.”
The Tigers opened the game on a 9-0 run thanks to their defense.
Talladega forced three early turnovers and also got a block from D’Corian WIlson, who then saved the ball from going out of bounds, leading to a Rontavious Barclay layup.
Kobe Simmons scored five points during the opening run, which included a putback to make it 9-0.
Wilson continued to make plays defensively as he got a steal that led to a Simmons layup to make it 17-5.
The Tigers closed out the period with back-to-back tip-ins by Micheal McGregor and Wilson to increase the lead to 22-7.
Talladega opened the second quarter on a 8-3 run, which increased their advantage to 30-10 with 4:50 left in the half.
The Aggies cut the lead to 35-28, but Talladega had a response, which was the theme of the entire game.
The Tigers answered with a 3 by Wilson and a layup off a turnover by Nigel Scales to increase the margin to 40-28 going into the intermission.
The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the third period, but the Aggies were able to close the quarter on a 12-5 run to trim the lead to 55-45 going into the final period.
Talladega maintained its double-digit advantage in the final minutes thanks to free throws. The Tigers hit all 12 of their foul shots in the final eight minutes.
Wilson, who was named tournament MVP, went 8 of 8 in the fourth quarter on his way to scoring 19 points.
“I was in a slump at the free-throw line,” Wilson said. “In the Oxford game, I couldn't hit any, for real. I got back in the gym, worked on my free throws and it came up perfect. We won the county championship.”
Three to know
-Simmons scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Scales had 14 points, six assists and three steals. Arron Greene scored nine points, while Barclay chipped in eight.
-Crews Proctor led the way for Sylacauga with 19 points. Shannon Grant scored 17 for the Aggies, while Genesis Kendrick had 11 points.
-All-tournament team: Talladega’s D’Corian Wilson, Kobe Simmons, Arron Greene and Michael McGregor, Lincoln’s Javion Surles and Brian Garrett, Winterboro’s Cameron Pointer, Childersburg’s Demetrius Huff and Sylacauga’s Crews Proctor, Maleek Pope and Shannon Grant.
Defensive MVP -- Sylacauga’s Shannon Grant. Offensive MVP -- Talladega’s D”Corian Wilson. Surles was also presented the Hubert Britt Award.
Who said
- Miller on the performance of Wilson and Simmons: “Kobe and D’Corian the last two nights, they were both most valuable players. D’Corian hitting foul shots tonight and last night. Kobe scoring at will tonight and last night, both of them are most valuable players.”
- Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington on the Aggies’ slow start: “We got caught trying to be too multiple because we were having to play desperately. When you play desperately, sometimes you overlook the little things, and we didn't do a lot of the little things right on defense. We didn't box out very well. I told you before the game the team that plays the best half-court defense and whoever rebounds the best was going to win this game. I can tell you without a doubt that Talladega outrebounded us from the jump. We didn't rebound near well enough. We have a lot to improve on. This is a great lead up to what is ahead. We have two weeks to prepare. We are going to have some hard practices to get ready for area and sub state.”