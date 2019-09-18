TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A story in The Daily Home last week regarding 43-year-old Jerry Lenden Whitten being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole drew several questions and comments regarding the fairness of that sentence on social media.
But as the story mentioned, and as Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens pointed out this week, there was actually no other sentence available under Alabama law in this case.
No three strikes
Several of the commenters made reference to a “three strikes and you’re out law.”
Giddens said there is actually no such thing as a three strikes law, although Alabama does have a habitual offender law to cover people with multiple previous felonies, such as Whitten.
The habitual offender statute is somewhat more complicated than what people typically think of as a “three strikes” law.
Before 2015, when he was arrested on the current charge and several others, Whitten had a previous conviction for shooting into an occupied residence in Talladega County and three separate armed robbery convictions in Clay County, Giddens said. He was also arrested and charged with kidnapping in Clay County around the same time, but those charges were dropped when he pleaded guilty to the robberies.
“All of those charges involved the use of a weapon, and all of those charges involved him putting people in danger,” Giddens said. “We’re not picking on him. This is the kind of case of the Legislature envisioned when they passed the habitual offender act.
Drug trafficking in Alabama is a class A felony. Robbery in the first degree is also a class A felony, while shooting into an occupied building is a class C felony.
Under Alabama’s habitual offender law, when a person is convicted of or pleads guilty to a class A felony and has three or more prior felony convictions, the judge is required to impose a sentence of life in prison to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
If one of the previous convictions is for another class A felony, however, the law requires a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole. There is no discretion in a case like this.
“Here, you’re looking at not only someone with three or more priors, but you’re looking at someone with three prior class A felonies,” Giddens said. “There’s no way around it.”
The habitual offender act is based on a sliding scale using the classification of felony the defendant is convicted of or pleads guilty to and the number of prior felony offenses.
For instance, conviction of a class C felony, such as theft of property in the second degree, shooting into an occupied building or vehicle, or burglary of an unoccupied building normally carries a penalty of one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
If that defendant has one prior felony conviction, the penalty goes to two to 20 years in prison, and if they have two priors, the sentence is 10 to 99 years or life. With three or more priors, a conviction for a class C felony carries a penalty of 15 to 99 years or life.
For a class B conviction or plea, everything slides down a step. With no priors, the sentence is two to 20, with one prior, it’s 10 to 99 or life, and with two, it’s 15 to 99 years or life. With three or more, the sentence is a mandatory 20 years to life in prison.
For an A felony, the standard punishment for no priors is 10 to 99 years in prison, one prior is 15 to 99 or life and two priors is 99 years to life, with the possibility of parole. With three or more priors, the range of punishment is mandatory life to life without the possibility of parole.
In most cases, the judge can take into account a complex formula in determining whether a person convicted goes to prison, gets probation or is given a split sentence of some sort. Prison is mandatory for conviction of an A or B felony with three or more priors, however.
Since the habitual offender act was first passed, the Legislature has created the category of class D felony, which includes most drug possession and some theft cases. Although technically a conviction for a class D felony carries a range of one year and one day to five years in prison, it is almost impossible to actually receive a prison sentence on a class D.
Prior convictions for other class D felonies don’t count. If a person convicted of a D felony has three prior convictions for class A, B or C felonies, then that person can be sentenced as a habitual offender for a class C felony.
If a person is convicted of a class D and has two class A or B convictions, he is also sentenced as a class C, Giddens said.
Whitten’s previous convictions were for crimes committed in 1996. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison but given a split sentence consisting of three years behind bars and 12 years probation.
His current legal problems began in 2015, when he was arrested on a warrant charging unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine. He posted bond on the distribution charge, was released, and was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine one week later.
Giddens said Whitten managed to post bond again, then was arrested on a second trafficking charge 10 days after being charged with the first. He also had a detonator for some type of explosive when he was arrested the second time.
Giddens said Whitten pleaded guilty only to the second trafficking case, and that the distribution and first trafficking cases were still pending grand jury. Giddens said he believed there were also federal charges related to the detonator, but the status of that case was not clear Wednesday.
“When he was with one of the confidential informants, his phone went off, he was actually getting a call from someone else wanting to buy from him,” Giddens said. “The second trafficking case, the one he pleaded to, the one while he was out on bond, he bought trafficking weight from a confidential informant and started bagging it up for resale right there in front of him.
“Of course, he is still innocent until proven guilty on the pending cases. But you should also take into account that he was arrested on felony charges while out on bond for other felony charges. Twice. That’s why they call it the habitual offender act, not the first time offender act. Whitten is definitely not a first time offender.”