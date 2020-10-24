Talladega crushes Elmore County, earns fourth straight playoff berth

TALLADEGA -- Talladega clinched a playoff berth with a 66-29 win over Elmore County on Friday night at Mary Dumas Stadium.
With the win, Talladega clinched the fourth seed in Class 5A, Region 7.
This is the fourth straight season the Tigers have made the playoffs. Talladega will travel to St. Pauls in the first round Nov. 6.
“It is a big deal,” Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said. “I told the seniors that this is going to be an opportunity to keep the streak going, and they kept the streak going. This is something that they will be able to talk about. The seniors will be able to say that they started it and kept it going. It was extremely important for the seniors to make the playoffs. It was a goal of ours, and I am happy for our guys.”
The Tigers were able to capitalize on an Elmore County mistake to open the game. A high snap sailed over the head of Elmore County’s quarterback and out of the back of the end zone for a safety to give Talladega a 2-0 lead.
Talladega took advantage of a short field on the free kick. Malik Williams scored his first of three touchdowns to give the Tigers a 9-0 lead.
Nigel Scales accounted for four touchdowns on Friday night. The senior showed off his speed as he went 43-yards for a touchdown to increase Talladega’s lead to 16-0 with 7:06 left in the first quarter
Williams found pay dirt for the second time in the opening period, on a 23-yard run to give Talladega a 23-0 advantage.
“It was important for us to get off to a good start,” Felder said. “I felt like if we could’ve gotten off to a good start that we could go ahead and put ourselves in a good position to win the game. We were able to get off to a good start and shut them down.”
Williams got into the end zone for a third time on an 8-yard run to give the Tigers a 30-0 advantage.
Scales got involved in the scoring as he threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter. He connected with Tayshaune Phillips for a 10-yard score. Later in the period, Scales found Michael McGregor Jr. for a 52-yard touchdown to increase Talladega’s lead to 44-0.
“Nigel had a really good night passing the ball and running the offense,” Felder said.
“He made good decisions and kept his eyes down the field. All of the things that we worked on all year long, I was able to see him put it all together tonight.”
Elmore County would get on board right before intermission. The Panthers recovered a muffed punt by Talladega. Elmore County capitalized right away as Payton Stephenson connected with Jabari Murphy for a touchdown.
Talladega continued to pour it on in the second half as they scored on their first two drives, and they also scored a defensive touchdown to take a 66-7 lead.
Elmore County scored 22 unanswered points to close out the contest.
Talladega will close out the regular season Friday against Shelby County.