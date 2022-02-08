Talladega cruises past William Carey behind dominant rebounding performance

When Talladega College senior Jervay Green wasn’t dancing his way back on defense, he was jumping up and down practically begging for the ball on offense. Green more than rewarded the trust of his teammates and coaches as he drained six of his eight second-half 3-pointers in No. 2 Talladega’s 89-46 win over William Carey on Monday night.
“I was dancing, jumping, I was just super excited,” Green said. “Everyone in the gym was super excited for me. The love was crazy. Everything went perfect.”
Green said he found his confidence when he knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night with 11:02 remaining in the game.
“We was supposed to run a play, but I kind of just shot it and forgot about the play, and then I made it, and I think that is when the ball kind of got rolling for me,” Green said.
The game was all-but over when Green knocked down his second 3-pointer in the second half to put the Tornadoes (22-2, 12-1 Southern States) with 8:27 left, but the senior was just getting warmed up.
He knocked down another with 6:33 left, then a fourth when the clock read 5:14. Within 10 seconds Green was jumping up and down with a grin that might have been visible from space. All of which he backed up with yet another successful 3-pointer moments later.
When Green’s hot streak finally ended with 3:06 remaining, he had made six-consecutive 3-point shots, with four of those coming within three minutes. Green finished the evening with a game-high 24 points.
“If he plays like that, we won’t lose too many games,” Talladega coach Chris Wright said. “For Jervay to come out and get that confidence and play like that it makes us a completely different team.”
As spectacular as Green’s fireworks show, and the accompanying dance moves were, that wasn’t Wright’s favorite part of the evening. Instead, the coach pointed to the second-half rebounding stats, which Talladega won 28-11.
“To be as athletic and mature as we are, we have a lot of grown men on our team,” Wright said. “We need to hammer people on the glass like that. And if we’re going to have a chance to win the national tournament, and I feel like we do, like that has got to be an every night type of thing.”
What to know
— Speaking of hammering people, the Tornadoes went on a 16-0 run during the first eight minutes of the second half to take a 70-23 lead. William Carey’s scoring drought lasted so long in large part because the Tornadoes didn’t give up a single offensive rebound in the entire half.
— Talladega’s Kamron Brice looked like one of the most versatile players on the court in the first half when he paced the team with 13 points after knocking down three of four 3-point attempts. He also hauled in five rebounds early. Brice finished the game second on the team in scoring (15 points) and was one of five players to grab six rebounds behind only Camron Reese, who paced the Tornadoes with a game-high nine rebounds.
— Talladega point guard Cam Potts leads the NAIA in assists, averaging 6.9 per game, and Monday’s 10-assist performance should help him hold onto his lead as the end of the regular season approaches. Potts also recorded six rebounds, three steals and seven points.
— Talladega’s win came without the team’s leading scorer, Darryl Baker, even dressing out. Baker averages 18.9 points per game, almost twice as much as the next Tornado, Brice, who averages 10.3. Wright hopes Baker will return Saturday when the team faces No. 3 Loyola in a matchup that might decide who wins the regular-season conference title.
Who said
— Wright on Green’s performance: “Him and I, to be honest with you, we’ve butted heads a lot. He is a heck of a player, and he’s been really good defensively, and he’s been good on the glass, but offensively ... that is what we need from him. It has not been an easy year. It has been an adjustment for him, but I am happy to see his work. He has been in the gym a to the last couple weeks. To see that pay off for him is really cool.”
— Wright on Brice: “Kam Brice is an x-factor. If he is making shots and rebounding like that, and he is helping us get stops, we’re really good. So that was again another breakout performance.”
Next up
— These teams will face off again on Thursday night at William Carey at 7:30.