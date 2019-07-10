TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County woman is being held on a $100,000 bond after being arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in various narcotics.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, Amanda Denise Connell, 32, was arrested Sunday at her residence. Bond in the case was set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. Connell was still behind bars Wednesday evening.
Murray said Connell was arrested when agents came to a residence at 330 Beatrice Lane in central Talladega County to execute a search warrant.
The search turned up more than an ounce (28 grams) each of cocaine and methamphetamine, and more than 4 grams of heroin; each of these amounts is sufficient for a trafficking charge, Murray said.
He added Connell lives at the house on Beatrice Lane, although she apparently told the staff at the Talladega County Metro Jail she lived on Coosa County Road 68 in Sylacauga.
Connell was the only person arrested at the Beatrice Lane residence, Murray added.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.