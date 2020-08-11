Talladega County voters will decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- In addition to casting their ballots for president in November, voters in Talladega County will also be deciding whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales.
The Talladega County Commission during its regular meeting Monday night unanimously approved a resolution calling for the vote, using a bill passed by the state Legislature last year.
According to Commissioner Jackie Swinford, the law allows the governing body of any “wet” county to permit and regulate Sunday liquor sales by either resolution or referendum. Swinford made clear he was in favor of the latter.
“We’re not trying to shove anything down anybody’s throat,” Swinford said. “If people want it, they can vote for it.”
The balance of the commission seemed to agree, with Commissioner Greg Atkinson adding, “I believe that’s called democracy.”
County Administrator Pat Lyle had provided the commissioners with a sample resolution based on one recently approved in Anniston.
The commissioners did vote to make one change to that sample resolution, however, changing the time when alcohol sales were allowed again from 2 a.m. Sunday to noon.
Swinford said grocery stores in his district often pointed out that people would come in to do $300 or $400 worth of shopping on Sundays, but if they couldn’t buy a six pack, they would likely go to Oxford, where they could, and do the rest of their shopping there as well.
Commissioner Malley Limbaugh, who represents the opposite end of the county, says he hears the same complaints from Fayetteville, except that people will do their shopping in Chelsea instead.
The referendum will cover both on-premises (restaurant and bar service) and off-premises (retail) sales. Swinford, who first raised the issue, pointed out that alcohol would not be available for sale “until after church.”
If approved, the new law would apply only to unincorporated areas of the county. Lincoln, Childersburg and Sylacauga already allow Sunday alcohol sales in their corporate limits.
The law passed by the state last year also allows cities to call for referenda to approve Sunday liquor sales.
Also Monday, the commission:
Appointed former County Administrator Wayne Hall to the E911 Board;
Appointed Bernard Tuck to the Department of Human Resources Board;
Announced a cleanup day on U.S. 280 in Oak Grove for Sunday, Aug. 15; and
Announced that the commission’s next meeting will be Aug. 24.