TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County Volunteer Program met Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.
Those present reviewed several grant awards to be sure the evaluation was completed. Evaluations for the Munford High School archery team and Heritage Hall were in order.
Two new grants were awarded to the Talladega Chamber Ambassadors for the annual leadership induction at Shocco Springs and to Plank Road Station.
One of the biggest projects the Talladega County Volunteer Program provides is free tax preparation starting in February and running through April 15in conjunction with the Volunteer Connections Association.
The project’s goal was exceeded this last year, and the project will return in February 2020 at the Community Action Building in Talladega.
The vision statement of the Talladega County Volunteer Program is to improve the quality of life in Talladega County by harnessing the imagination, talents and energy of volunteers of all ages, in all parts of the county, to meet the needs of residents.
The Talladega County Volunteer Program’s mission is to serve all residents of Talladega County by promoting and enabling volunteers and volunteerism: encouraging volunteerism, helping develop volunteers, acting as a clearinghouse for volunteers, recognizing volunteers and their contributions to the community, working with other organizations using volunteers to achieve goals in the public interest, identifying unmet needs in the community that volunteers can meet and sponsoring volunteer programs in areas not covered by other agencies/organizations.