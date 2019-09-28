MUNFORD -- Lincoln High School’s volleyball team won a thrilling match against Sylacauga in three sets (26-24, 23-25, 15-12) in the finals of the Talladega County Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Munford High School.
This is the third straight season the Lady Golden Bears have earned the county championship.
“It feels great every year you do this,” Lincoln head coach Patty Hansen said. “I am very proud of these girls. We have four seniors that have played together since the seventh grade. I am very proud of these seniors and I am proud of the whole team.
“Everyone played today. (There) was not one kid that was on our bench that didn’t play and didn’t make a contribution to our championship. Every kid on our team is a winner and we are champions.”
In the first two sets, both teams rallied from behind to win. In the first set, Sylacauga jumped out a commanding 18-12 lead, but they were unable to hold Lincoln off. Sylacauga took a 22-19 advantage on a kill by Faith Richardson. Lincoln would score three straight points which included a kill by Brittany Swain to tie it a 22-all.
With the score tied at 23-all. Lincoln was called for rotation penalty which gave Sylacauga a 24-23 lead and the ball with a chance to win the set.
The Lady Golden Bears, however, fought back to tie the game at 24-all. Lincoln scored two points off the serve of Keishaunna Strown to take the first set.
In the second set, Lincoln had a 16-13 lead, but Sylacauga scored seven straight points to take a 20-16 lead. Six of the seven points on the run were scored off the serve of Richardson.
Aaliyah Carter was huge for the Lady Aggies as she made plays all over the court. The reigning 4A-5A Co-Talladega Player of the Year towered over the net for a powerful kill to increase Sylacauga’s lead to 23-19.
Lincoln battled back to cut the lead to 24-23 on a kill by Swain, but Sylacauga was able to hold on to win the set 25-23 and force a third set.
The third set was just as thrilling as the first two sets as both teams went back and forth. Lincoln held an early 9-6 edge, but the Lady Aggies battled back to make it 9-8.
Swain was a difference-maker for Lincoln on the front row. The junior played a role in the next three points which included a tip and a kill that increased the Lady Golden Bears’ margin to 12-8.
Sylacauga also rallied to score three straight points which was capped off by a Carter kill to make it 12-11. The senior also had a tip to make 13-12, but her efforts wouldn’t be enough.
Lincoln scored the final two points to win the third set 15-12 to win the county title.
Taylor Lett was selected as the tournament MVP. The senior recorded 52 assists, 30 digs, 13 kills, six ace serves and three blocks.
Three to know
- Lincoln defeated Childersburg, Sylacauga, and Fayetteville to earn a berth into the championship game. This was the first time that Lincoln has won the county title in four games
- Sylacauga went 4-2 in the tournament. The Lady Aggies defeated Talladega, Winterboro, B.B.Comer, and Fayetteville to advance to the championship game. Both of Sylacauga’s losses came against Lincoln.
- Lincoln’s Swain had 26 kills and 10 blocks. Morgan Allison had 22 kills and nine aces. Strown had 18 kills and two blocks. Molly Poarch had 15 kills and two blocks. All four of them and Lett were selected to the all-county tournament team.
Who said it
- Lett on being named the tournament MVP: “I have been working really hard this season because being the MVP of the County Tournament has been on my mind. I look up to Kristen (Woods) and Carlee (Mullinax). With them getting the MVP (in the past) really motivated me because I knew them and played with them. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my team. It makes me feel really good about the season. Getting a state championship starts with getting the county tournament.”
- Sylacauga head coach Ashley Blocker on her team’s performance: “I think it showed them today that, if we work together, we can play at that level. It was a great match even on the Lincoln side. It went back and forth with good swings, good digs, good passes, and sets. It was just great volleyball. I enjoyed coaching it. It got tense and that’s what you want in this sport. It was great.”
- Hansen on Tournament MVP Taylor Lett: “She leads on the court, and she helps keep them composed and she does well with them. We had others right behind her: Brittany Swain was right there with her. It was a tough decision. I talked to some other coaches to help me out with that because their stats were so close and they both made such a huge impact. Taylor playing always the way around makes a little bit of the difference, but both of them are great players. Morgan Allison was right behind them and right behind her is Keishaunna Strown and Molly Poarch. They all made an impact.”
Up next
- Lincoln (30-9) will take on Ragland on Oct. 8.
- Sylacauga (15-12) takes on take on Vincent on Monday.