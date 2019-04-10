LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s girls track team continued its dominance in the county on Tuesday by winning the Talladega County track and field championship. This is the 18th year in a row the Lady Golden Bears have won the county crown.
Lincoln finished with a score of 198. Sylacauga came in second with 140 points, while Childersburg placed third with 122 points.
“It’s another championship, and I am very proud of the girls,” Lincoln head coach Patty Hansen said. “A lot of them are a little sore and down about some things, but they are doing well. They are excited because they did what we expected them to do today. They ran their events and did their best.”
The Lady Golden Bears earned first place in several events on Tuesday.
Keishaunna Strown won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.95. Strown also won the high jump with a leap of 5-00. She also had second-place finishes in the javelin.
Bailey Gowers won the pole vault with a leap of 6-00.00.
Makiah Swain won the 400 dash with a time of 1:05.98. Danielle Rollins won the 3200 meter run with a time 14:53.34.
Abby Smith had a solid day for Lincoln. She was a member of the 4x400 relay team that came in first place. She also finished third in the triple jump.
“Winning county feels so good,” Smith said. “Winning county is a meaningful thing, especially with it being my senior year..”
Sylacauga didn’t win many events, but they had several athletes to have good finishes to earn the team points. Miracle McMillion won the 800 run for the Lady Aggies with a time of 2:50.12. Teammates Gabby Cox and Sarah Beane finished second and third respectively.
Cox earned first place for Sylacauga in the 1600 run with a time of 6:34.12.
Cox, Beane, McMillion and Jasmine Burns led the Lady Aggies to first place in the 4x800 meter relay.
Childersburg’s Jailah Swain won three events on Tuesday. She finished first in the 200 dash with a time of 26.20 seconds.The senior also won the 300 hurdles with ease as she finished with a time of 47.31 seconds.
“That’s my favorite event right there,” Jailah Swain said. “It was tough towards the end ...I hit two hurdles, but I managed to pull through. My coach (Evelyn Reeves) thought it was funny; she told me that people were behind me. I sprinted again and almost fell again. It was fun, it is my favorite event.”
Swain was also a member of the 4x100 relay team that came in first place with a time of 51.12, nearly three seconds faster than second-place finisher Sylacauga with a time of 54.10.
Nautica Garrett also won three events for the Lady Tigers. Garrett won the discus with a throw of 81-07. She won the shot put event with a throw of 30-00, and she earned first place in the javelin with a throw of 111-10.
Kayja Swain won the 100 dash with a time of 13.07.
Dimima Garrett won the long jump with a leap of 14-11.
Talladega, Alabama School for the Deaf, Winterboro, Fayetteville, Munford, Alabama School for the Blind and B.B.Comer rounded out fourth through 10th place.
Fayetteville and Munford finished tied for seventh place.