LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s boys won the 2019 Talladega County track and field championship Tuesday.
It was Lincoln’s second county title in as many years.
Lincoln finished with a score of 157. Sylacauga was second with 148 points, and Talladega closed third with 102.
J.R. Proctor had a huge day for the Golden Bears, winning three events, good for 30 points.
Proctor won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:01.45. He also won the 3,200 run with a time of 9:41.83, and he was the anchor for Lincoln’s 4x800 team that won with a time of 8:48.86.
“He has been the driving force of our team,” Lincoln head coach Skylar Mansfield said. “He has shown the team how to work by working hard every day. … That shows his character, the way he comes to practice and works his tail off.”
Jaylon Hudson was also a member of the 4x800 relay team. Hudson said it felt great to win his final county track meet.
“We are seniors, so we wanted to give it our all,” Hudson said. “Knowing that we had good competition to go against made us want to go harder, not only for our school, but also for the people that support us. I give all glory to God, honestly, and my teammates. We couldn’t have done this without one another.”
The Golden Bears had success in the field events.
Stevon Hines successfully defended his pole vault title, winning with a leap of 7 feet.
Dalton Gowers won the javelin with a throw of 143-03. Tristan Payton finished second for Lincoln with a distance of 130-05,
Sylacauga finished second in the county for the second straight year.
Demarco Campbell had huge day for the Aggies, winning three events.
Campbell won the 400 dash with a time of 52.22. He also won the high jump with a leap of 6-02, and he won the triple jump with a 40-08.
Campbell and the Aggies finished in second in the 4x100 relay to Talladega.
“I came in first in the high jump. My teammate, Sam Taylor, gave me some competition, and he helped me jump better,” Campbell said. “In the triple jump, I barely won it, but a win is a win. … In the 400, I came in with a top speed with a (52.00). I just wanted to race somebody that I could push myself against. I didn’t run good today, but I still came in first.”
Gabe Cox also had a good showing for the Aggies. Cox won the 800 run with a time of 2:13.37. He also was the anchor leg for Sylacauga’s 4x800 team that won first place.
For the second season in a row, Talladega had success in the sprints. The Tigers won the 4x100 meter dash with a time of 44.48 seconds.
JQ Wilson won the 100 dash with a time of 11:39. In fact, Talladega sprinters claimed the top three spots in that race.
Niles Cook won the 200 dash for the Tigers with a time of 23.33.
WInterboro, B.B. Comer, Alabama School for the Deaf, Fayetteville, Childersburg, Munford and Alabama School for the Blind rounded out fourth through 11th.
At the end of the meet, Mansfield was appreciative of the county coaches who helped run the different events through the sunshine and rain Tuesday.
“It was a hard day trying to make sure everything went smooth,” Mansfield said. “The coaches stepped in and volunteered themselves to help with events. The coaches were a big part of making this county meet a success.”