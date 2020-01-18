Talladega County Tournament will feature several standout teams, players

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Some of the best teams in the state will be on display this week in the Talladega County Basketball Tournament. The 2020 Talladega County Tournament begins Monday and runs through Saturday. Sylacauga High School will host the six-day competition, which is single-elimination.
Nine boys and girls basketball programs will compete in the tournament. B.B. Comer, Childersburg, Fayetteville, Lincoln, Munford, Sylacauga, Talladega, Talladega County Central and Winterboro will participate.
Here are five things to watch going into this week’s tournament.
New schedule format
This year’s tournament will be different than previous editions. The past few years, the only times a boys team played on the same night as the girls were on the opening day of the tournament and on championship Saturday. This season, both boys and girls games will be played on the same nights throughout the week.
Coming in with momentum
The top-seeded Talladega boys enter the tournament on a seven-game winning streak, and they have won nine of their last 10. The defending Class 4A state champions defeated Oxford 77-71 in overtime Friday night.
Talladega has only played two teams in the county this season. The Tigers split their home-and-home matchup with rival Sylacauga, with each winning on its home floor. Talladega defeated the Aggies 58-49 in a thriller on Jan.10. The Aggies won the first game 64-59.
The Aggies and Tigers have won state titles in consecutive seasons. Sylacauga defeated Talladega in the 5A semifinals and went on to win the state title in 2018. Talladega moved down to 4A and won the state title last season.
Talladega swept its home-and-home series with area foe Lincoln, which included an 87-73 victory at home last Thursday.
Talladega will open the tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the winner of B.B. Comer vs. Fayetteville, which play Monday at 5:30.
Can anyone stop Childersburg?
Childersburg’s girls will look to continue their dominance against county opponents.
The Lady Tigers are a 20-game winning streak against county teams since the end of the 2017-2018 season. Childersburg is 7-0 against county teams this season. The Lady Tigers have won all seven games by 17 or more points.
Class 4A, No. 5-ranked Childersburg has a 20-3 record going into the tournament. All three of the Lady Tigers’ losses were against ranked teams -- 5A Shelby County and 2A Sacred Heart (twice).
Talladega and Winterboro gave Childersburg competitive games this season. Talladega fell to Childersburg 58-41, and Winterboro lost to the Lady Tigers 65-47.
Childersburg opens the tournament Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Lincoln vs. Munford, set for Monday at 4.
On the rise
Childersburg’s boys have played some of their best basketball of the season in the new calendar year. The second-seed Tigers (16-7) have won six of their last eight games since the start of the month, including wins over last year’s 2A runner-up, Sacred Heart, and the 2A defending champion, Coosa Central.
The Tigers could play the role of spoiler in what’s anticipated of being a Talladega-Sylacauga rematch from last season’s championship contest. If Childersburg gets by TC Central on Monday (7 p.m.), and Sylacauga gets by Winterboro on Wednesday (5:30), the teams will meet in the semifinals Friday at 7.
Their lone meeting this season went down to the wire as Sylacauga defeated Childersburg 61-59 on Nov.22.
Players to watch
Talladega’s one-two punch of Kobe Simmons and D’Corian Wilson are having stellar senior seasons. Both were vital to the Tigers winning their first-ever state championship last season. Simmons is the reigning 4A Player of the Year, and Wilson was the Most Valuable Player in the 4A Final Four last season. Both have stepped up in big moments this season.
Sylacauga’s Shannon Grant is also a must-see performer. The 6-foot-10 forward committed to Division I Mercer earlier this month. Grant is a dominant force. The senior averages 17 points and nine rebounds per game.
Childersburg’s Demetrius Huff will be making his county tournament debut Monday against TC Central. Huff transferred to Childersburg from Gadsden City. The senior has made an immediate impact as he leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding. Huff had a 25-point, 24-rebound performance against Winterboro this season.
Lincoln has a pair of players who can fill it up quickly in Javion Surles and Brian Garrett. Surles is an explosive combo guard who is the driving force for the Golden Bears. Surles is the only player in the county to score 40 points in a game this season.
Garrett can also score in bunches. Garrett had a 31-point performance earlier in the season in Sylacauga’s Marble City Classic against Prattville Christian.
On the girls side, Ke’Asia McKinney and Eunique McKinney are leading the way for Childersburg. Both joined the 1,000 point club last week.
TC Central has three talented players in Faith Johnson, DeVona Gover and Amiya Sillmon. Johnson can score from anywhere on the court. Gover is a slasher who rebounds well, especially on the offensive end. Sillmon has the potential to be a game-changer on both ends of the floor.
Winterboro’s Kya Brown is one of the best scorers in the county. The freshman scored 25 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ win over Ragland on Friday.