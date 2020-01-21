Talladega County Tournament: Top seed Childersburg defeats Lincoln to advance to semifinals

The No. 1-seeded Childersburg High School girls basketball team cruised past No. 8 Lincoln 79-53 on Tuesday night in the Talladega County Tournament at Sylacauga.
With the win, the Lady Tigers will take on the winner of B.B. Comer/Talladega on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
Childersburg had four players reach double figures in scoring.
Ke’Asia McKinney led the way with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Kayja Swain and Jakiah Roston scored 16 points apiece. Eunique McKinney scored 12, nine steals and nine rebounds.
Jayla Morris scored 25 points for the Lady Golden Bears. Makayla Groce added 10.
WINTERBORO 71, FAYETTEVILLE 29
At Sylacauga, the No. 2 Lady Bulldogs eliminated the No. 7 Lady Wolves in the Talladega County Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs will take on the winner of Sylacauga/TC Central on Thursday in the semifinals at 4 p.m.
Kayla Brown scored 24 points for Winterboro. Taniya Garrett added 18, while Jada Lawler finished with 14. Amiya Garrett chipped in eight.
MONDAY
LINCOLN 77, MUNFORD 15
At Sylacauga, Jayla Morris scored 39 points in Lincoln’s win over No. 9 Munford on Monday in the Talladega County Tournament play-in game.
“It felt great,” Morris said. “They are a big rival, so we had to come out here and eat. We beat them last week, so we had to come out here and do it again.
“We had a challenge with the coach. She said we would get a pizza party if we won (Monday). I had to be a leader today. I wanted the whole team to score. As long as we are working together, it is going to be good.”
The 39-point performance was one shy of Morris’ career-high of 40 she recorded last season.
Morris scored 17 in the first half, which helped Lincoln take a 37-8 lead into intermission.
The senior scored 12 in the third quarter, and Lincoln took a 63-13 advantage into the final period.
Most of Morris’ points in the second half came in transition off Munford turnovers.
“You have to read the plays and go to the goal,” she said. “I went to the basket a lot instead of settling for 3s. For me, it is easier that way to the goal.”
Makayla Groce and Bailey Gowers scored 10 points apiece for the Lady Golden Bears.
BOYS
B.B. COMER 85, FAYETTEVILLE 64
At Sylacauga in the Talladega County Tournament play-in game, the No. 8 Tigers jumped out to a 24-16 lead in the first quarter thanks to second-chance opportunities. Comer scored 10 points of offensive rebounds in the opening period.
In the second quarter, No. 9 Fayetteville got into the game thanks to its freshman duo of Ezekiel DeLoach and Marlon Cook knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.
The Wolves cut the lead to one point, but that would be as close as they would get as Comer went on a 19-6 run to close the period. The Tigers took a 45-26 lead into intermission.
The Tigers had four players score in double-digits on Monday.
Christopher Wilson and Christopher Garrett scored 14 points apiece for Comer. DeVonta Carmichael added 12, while Kamore Harris chipped in 10.