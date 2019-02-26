Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey was recently named a “2019 Leader to Learn From” by the national publication Education Week for her leadership and school district accomplishments.
“Education Week editors selected these educators from hundreds of nominees submitted by readers, our staff reporters, and experts in the K-12 field,” a press release notes.
Lacey was one of nine educational leaders from across the U.S. to be nationally honored by the publication. She was the only recipient from Alabama.
“These nine leaders are single-minded about finding solutions and trying new approaches, all in pursuit of excellence for the students, teachers, and communities they serve,” said Lesli A. Maxwell, assistant managing editor at Education Week, and the executive project editor for Leaders To Learn From. “Too often, stories about the hard work and successes of these K-12 public servants and the tremendous impacts they have on students don’t get told.”
Lacey and the eight other education leaders will be honored at Education Week’s “Leaders To Learn From” event in Arlington, Virginia, on May 2-3.
“On behalf of the board, I want to say congratulations to Dr. Lacey from all of us,” Talladega County Schools Board of Education member Sandra Tuck said. “We are extremely proud, and the recognition is well-deserved.”
According to Talladega County Schools Deputy Superintendent Vicky Ozment, Lacey was first nominated as a “Leader to Learn From” by Talladega County Schools Chief Financial Officer Avery Embry.
“He was the first to nominate her, and several of us at the Central Office also contributed in the process,” she said. “We are all proud of her.”
Lacey has been employed by the Talladega County Schools System for more than 30 years. During that time, she has served in numerous roles, including: teacher, assistant principal, principal, coordinator of elementary and federal programs, coordinator of personnel and deputy superintendent.
Lacey was named Talladega County Schools superintendent in 2008.
“It’s such an honor to be recognized, but in the end it’s not about me,” Lacey said. “This was a complete collaborative effort from our teachers, staff and board. They are who make students’ dreams come alive. That is our greatest achievement -- how we always work together.”