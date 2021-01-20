Talladega County superintendent: County schools will continue blended learning

Talladega County Schools will continue with the “blended model” that they have been using at least through the end of February.
“In an effort to promote the highest level of safety and wellness among students, teachers and staff, Talladega County Schools will extend the blended learning model,” superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said in a letter to parents Tuesday. “The blended learning model thus far has enabled students to remain in school without the disruption of having to transition to complete virtual learning and also contributed to maintaining a stable workforce.”
She pointed out that the number of COVID cases and quarantines in the county school system is up 36 percent after students returned Jan. 5.
The letter to parents continued “students currently attending the Beacon Virtual Academy may remain as full-time remote learners or return to school on the blended model by completing a BVA intent form."
Added Lacey: “Moving forward, social distancing will be practiced as applicable with other safety protocols while maintaining a robust academic program. Masks or face coverings will be required for all students six years of age or older. All sanitation practices will remain to ensure both cleanliness of our school facilities and school buses.”
The ultimate goal, she wrote, is to return to “traditional school” as soon as conditions are favorable.
“Vaccines are currently available for certain groups across the state, and I am hopeful that educators in Talladega County will also have the opportunity to participate in the vaccine program in days to come,” Lacey wrote.
She added, "Conditions will be reviewed again in February.”