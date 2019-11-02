LINCOLN -- More than 100 students from Lincoln, Munford and Talladega County Central high schools are in the process of building a “Tiny House” for their building and construction class taught by Wesley Yoder at LHS.
“I have 115 students who are learning how to do the electrical, framing plumbing and more,” Yoder said. “The focus of the class is to give them experience in the residential carpentry field.”
Yoder is licensed with the Homebuilders Association of Alabama and has taught at LHS for two years.
“My family has experience in construction and carpentry,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been around since I was born. I’m glad to be able to share my knowledge about the trade with them. It’s important they are exposed to many different career choices, even if they decide they don’t want to have a job in this field. I think everyone could benefit from the class.”
According to Yoder, the project has been about two years in the making.
“The support from the school, the system and community has been amazing,” he said.
The future Tiny House, which is more like an RV, will be approximately 11 feet wide and 40 feet in length, Yoder said.
“It will have a master bedroom, bathroom with shower and tub -- and a kitchenette with appliances except a dishwasher,” Yoder said. “It will also include hookups for a washer and dryer.”
Yoder added the project is certified through an independent contractor, who will be inspecting the home periodically until its completion.
“Our goal is to be able to sell the home through an auction or other means to someone in the community,” Yoder said. “Everything is in the early stages as this point.”
The LHS teacher said the class has received approximately $12,500 so far to fund the project.
“Georgia-Pacific donated $10,000, and First Bank of Alabama also contributed $2,500. We are thankful for their support,” the instructor said.
Oxford Lumber has also been supportive of the project and helps the students with reasonable prices with what they need, Yoder said.
According to Yoder, a time line for completion has not been set.
“I tell my students we want to do it right, not necessarily fast,” he said. “Quality is more important than quantity.”
Yoder added his building and construction class is just one phase of the project itself.
“Our entire Career Tech Department will be involved,” he said. “The family and consumer science class will help later with the furnishing and decorating. The business classes will also aid in our marketing.”
Students in Yoder’s class are building the tiny house in a shed on Lincoln High’s campus.
“After it’s weather ready, we really won’t need the shed except to store tools,” Yoder said. “It is ours and the system’s goal to have a space built so we can have several houses or structures being constructed at a time. Unfortunately, the money just isn’t there at the moment, but we have faith in the board and system to figure it out.”
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said bids for a potential workspace were rejected, because they were over budget, during a Talladega County Board of Education meeting last week.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to learn more about construction trade, including the ins and outs of design, electrical, plumbing and more,” she said. “We are looking at a better, cost-effective solution to support the project. The bids that we received were just more than we could afford to spend.”
Bids were submitted by Boatner Construction Co. Inc., George Hicks Construction Inc., Hurst Construction LLC and Williford Orman Construction LLC. Hurst Construction proposed the lowest bid of $651,000.
Kelvin Cunningham, director of operations for Talladega County Schools, said the system has budgeted approximately $300,000 to $350,000 for the future building.
“We will go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to help everything move forward safely and smoothly for the students enrolled in the class,” he said.
Chad Bynum, principal at LHS, spoke about the importance of the system having trade and skill classes such as building and construction for students.
“We are currently working on becoming STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) certified,” Bynum said. “Mr. Yoder’s class is the perfect example of how we incorporate hands-on learning into our curriculum to help our students be college and career ready. It’s been exciting to see everything come together.”
For more information on the project, contact Lincoln High School at 256-315-5295.
