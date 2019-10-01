Talladega County students Brianna Payne and Izzy Wright sharpened leadership skills during the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference at the 4-H Center in Columbiana Sept. 30-Oct 1. The annual leadership workshop is for 9th-10th graders. Payne attends Lincoln High School, while Wright is a student at Winterboro High. They were sponsored by the Talladega County Farmers Federation. From left are the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Mike Tidwell, Wright and Payne.
Talladega County students attend Alfa Leadership Conference
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Home News Updates
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 6