Talladega County student makes Brewton-Parker dean’s list

MOUNT VERNON, Ga. -- Tyreke Nikio Moore, from Talladega, qualified for the dean’s list at Brewton-Parker College for the spring 2020 semester, announced Dr. Robert Brian, vice president for academic services.
Qualifying students were enrolled in 12 or more hours and earned a GPA of 3.6 or better.
Brewton-Parker College is the only accredited four-year Christian college south of Macon, Georgia, and north of Jacksonville, Florida. The mission of Brewton-Parker College, a Georgia Baptist college, is to develop the whole student through the application of Biblically-centered truth to a liberal arts curriculum in a community of shared Christian values.
Visit Brewton-Parker College online atwww.bpc.edu.