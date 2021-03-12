Talladega County Softball Tournament: Tigers claim first win of season

MUNFORD — Talladega coach Nashonda Whitson can always count on her leadoff hitter, D'errica Richardson, to get on base, but on Friday night, the coach got a whole lot more when the junior led the Tigers to a 15-3 second-inning win over Winterboro in the county tournament's first elimination game.
"Every game she has been that one that has scored that one point that we scored or she got on base, got on third, and just got an out," Whitson said of Richardson. "But she is the one that has touched the base every game, and the only thing I have to say to her is get on base."
Richardson hit for double twice, drove in one run and scored as a runner twice on Friday night. She also struck out one batter in the victory, which was the first win of the season for Talladega.
"That felt like they won the championship," Whitson said. "That felt like they won the tournament."
The Tigers were already facing elimination after dropping the tournament's opening game to Lincoln 18-1.
"I had to talk to my girls and let them know, 'hey it's a tournament, go out there and have fun,'" Whitson said, reflecting on what she said after the lopsided loss. "And that is what they did. … All I wanted them to do was go out here and have fun, and it showed."
Two to know
— Talladega freshman Trinity Webb looked unflappable on the basketball court, but Whitson said her transition to softball wasn't going quite so smooth. That certainly wasn't the case on Friday night. Webb sent her first at-bat over the fence for the home run. Webb finished the night, scoring three total times as a runner after an error allowed her to advance to second before being walked during her third at-bat.
— The Tigers' first two batters advanced to second base thanks to errors made deep in the outfield near the foul line. Harmony Webb drove them both in with a timely hit to give the Tigers an 8-3 lead.
Who said
— Whitson on Webb: "She is like an All-American. She was the one that was scoring in basketball for Talladega, and to come out here, she was a bit nervous because she hasn't been hitting good in previous games this season. … Once I told her to relax, she just shook her head it just shocked me."
— Whitson on the impact of the win: "This win I think will help our upcoming games. This win showed them how it feels to win."
Up next
— Talladega will face TC Central Saturday morning at 10:30 in another elimination game.