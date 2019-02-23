SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s boys and girls soccer teams swept the competition in the 2019 Talladega County Tournament at Legion Stadium on Saturday to take home a pair of championships.
The Sylacauga boys and girls have won the tournament every year since the inaugural event in 2016.
“It’s big,” boys head coach Billy Faircloth said. “It’s big for these seniors. ... There was no pressure on them to win it. We talked about doing your job and defending. I felt like they did their job and defended. I told them I was really proud of them.”
The Aggies trailed Childersburg 1-0 in the first half of the deciding match in the round-robin tournament Saturday night. A win by Childersburg would have given Lincoln the championship due to goal differential tiebreakers, and a blowout win by the Tigers could’ve propelled them to a county title.
“Childersburg’s keeper hits a punt that travels to about the 20-yard line on the other end of the field,” Faircloth said. “We’ve got this weather, and the wind just pushes it. It carries over … My keeper, he misjudges the ball, and it takes a bounce, goes over his head and goes in. We’re down 1-0 on about an 80-yard punt. It was wild!”
Sylacauga bounced back from the stunning Childersburg play to surge to a 3-1 halftime lead after goals by JD Deloach, Rodrigo Estavillo and Qua Taylor. Taylor added a goal in the second half to give the Aggies a 4-1 victory and the title.
The Aggies defeated Talladega 5-0 and scored a 1-0 victory over Lincoln to start the day on an Estavillo penalty kick following a foul by the Golden Bears in the box.
Faircloth said the hosting Aggies had to deal with a surprising bit of adversity in the final contest.
“It was a hostile crowd because the Lincoln kids and team stayed, and they’re cheering on Childersburg,” he said. “Now you’ve got a rival (area) opponent plus a rival (cheering against us), and they doubled up.”
Estavillo earned tournament MVP, and Taylor, Deloach, Dennis Marrs and Camden Faircloth joined him on the all-tournament team.
Lincoln finished as the runner-up and placed three on the all-tournament team -- Nick Pope, Jaylon Hudson and Davis Mellown. The Golden Bears defeated Childersburg 3-0 and Talladega 6-0 during the tourney.
Childersburg’s Cameron Thrash and Jotham Dark garnered spots on the all-tournament team, as did Talladega’s Deandre Brand and Jamareus Chatman.
On the girls side, the Lady Aggies secured a trio of shutouts against Childersburg (2-0), Talladega (5-0) and Lincoln (2-0) to claim the county crown.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said first-year Lady Aggies head coach Nick Grogan. “The girls deserve all the credit. They did a great job moving the ball today, playing together as a team, communicating and finishing on goals when it was time to. They executed on corner (kicks) so well today. I was extremely proud of their effort and what they gave to us.”
The Lady Aggies lost two pieces from last season’s team, Natalie Hodges and Shania Finley, but Grogan said his current squad has excelled early this season.
“My starting 11 right now and my first few coming off the bench have been fantastic,” Grogan said. “I can’t put into words how much each player has meant to the team.”
Lincoln finished as runner-up, earning a 3-1 victory over Childersburg and an 8-0 win over Talladega.
Jillian Foster earned tournament MVP honors for the Lady Aggies. Sylacauga also placed Keziah Sanders, Katlyn Boozer, Elizabeth Arnold and Melanee Campbell on the all-tournament team.
Taylor Lett, Katie Threatt and Adyson Hendrix represented the Lady Golden Bears on the all-tournament team.
Talladega’s Michelle Hernandez and Lesdy Ramirez, and Childersburg’s Jenna Warlick and Tavaria Johnson rounded out the squad.