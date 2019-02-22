There may be some rain in the forecast today, but Billy Faircloth, head coach of the Sylacauga High School boys soccer team, said the weather won’t stop the 2019 Talladega County Tournament at Legion Stadium.
The day-long, round-robin style tournament will feature two 20-minute halves separated by a five-minute intermission in every game. Each of the four boys and girls teams from Sylacauga, Talladega, Childersburg and Lincoln will play three games. Talladega’s and Childersburg’s girls will open the tournament at 9 a.m.
“We’re playing it,” Faircloth said. “I talked to every county coach on Monday. We started planning ahead and came up with that schedule. It’s not the greatest because we’re only going to play 40-minute games … half a varsity soccer match total is all we’re playing.”
Faircloth said playing shorter games should keep the teams from being on the turf during the heavy rain and thunderstorms forecasted for the evening hours.
“We should be out of here before that all gets here, any bad rain or anything,” he said. “We might have some spotty showers and stuff, but that stormline stuff is not supposed to happen until around 8 p.m.”
He added that through discussions with coaches, it was determined there was no alternative as far as rescheduling the tournament.
“We don’t ideally want to play all back-to-back-to-back like we’re doing or play short games, but if we don’t do it this way, what we’ve found is there are no other weekends,” Faircloth said. “If we don’t play it this weekend, there’s no county tournament this year … Mother Nature has been brutal to every soccer team across the state this week.”
While Faircloth said the situation could be advantageous for the Sylacauga and Lincoln teams because they’ve practiced on the turf, he added squads with speed can also benefit, particularly on the boys side.
“I think if you’re used to how the ball moves on turf and control, that’s an advantage,” he said. “If you have speed and you hit one good ball, that ball scoots, he’s on his horse and man, you’re beat … I think it kind of balances out on advantage. I think speed factors in to an extent and I think getting to practice on it factors in.”
One of the biggest challenges Faircloth said exists for the bulk of the field is that Talladega, Childersburg and Sylacauga all play in Class 4A-5A, Area 6.
“All three of us have a disadvantage in the fact that we’ve got to see each other now before we even get into (area) play,” Faircloth said. “From my side, that’s the downfall to our county tournament is when they (Alabama High School Athletic Association) realigned and put three of the four county varsity teams in (an area) together. You almost don’t want to play this tournament because you’re going to have to see these people in games that determine playoffs.
“Sylacauga last year, we had Talladega in our (area) and we played them four times. We played our two regular-season games, we played in the county tournament game and we played in the first round of the playoffs. That’s tough. Until we get some other varsity teams to come up, a Munford or somebody, this is kind of sinking us into the wall.”
Sylacauga’s boys have won every county tournament since 2016, when the inaugural tournament was held. Faircloth said he wasn’t putting pressure on his team to bring home another title based on history.
“Play for tomorrow, play for each other and take advantage of this moment,” Faircloth said was his message to his team. “Us and Lincoln, the seniors on their squad and the seniors for me, they’ve played against each other since they were in the seventh grade. That was Lincoln’s first year of having a JV before they came to varsity. Nick (Pope), Jaylon (Hudson) and those seniors there -- those kids are awesome. I’ve watched them since they were seventh-graders, and that program is incredible.
“We have (plenty) of respect for those guys … and it’s kind of cool because here we are. I’ve got two of my seniors who have been varsity guys and played against Nick and Jaylon since they were in seventh grade. That’s kind of the crazy thing from Lincoln’s start of its soccer program to now on the boys side.”
He added he told his players to be ready to defend and not be complacent.
“Don’t take it for granted, because one goal in a 40-minute game can determine the entire outcome,” Faircloth said. “Stay focused on the task, and in the end, we’ll see how it shakes out. You hope that you’re it, and if you’re not, it wasn’t your time.”