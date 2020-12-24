Talladega County Sheriff's Office finds possible human remains near Clay County line

SYLACAUGA--- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has released information on possible human remains found in Sylacauga on Wednesday, Dec 23.
According to a press release, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, a hunter reported a suspicious campsite in a wooded area on Alabama Highway 148 near the Talladega/Clay County line. At 4:30 p.m., Deputies responded to the scene and found possible human remains. The scene was secured overnight.
Investigators and Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy responded to the scene the following morning, Dec. 24, to process the scene and recover the remains.
The release said the remains will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Investigations Division at (256) 761-2141 or (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at the Sheriff's Office website at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.