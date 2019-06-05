TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting May 30 that damaged two manufactured homes near Sylacauga but did not injure anyone.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the incidents were reported shortly after they happened, between 3 and 4 a.m.
The first victim told investigators she heard shots around 3:10 a.m., then discovered what seemed to be bullet holes in a window and an interior wall.
A neighbor of the first victim discovered a hole in an exterior wall of his trailer around 4:30 a.m. He told investigators he was not home when the shots would have been fired.
Jones said investigators believe two to three shots total were fired. No shell casings were recovered from the area, however.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no other witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.