TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are looking into a home invasion burglary that occurred early Monday near Sylacauga, according to an incident and offense report.
The break-in took place at a residence on Marble Valley Road.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the victim, a 20-year-old male, woke up at 4:15 a.m. when his alarm clock went off. He told investigators he heard movement inside the house but initially thought it was just his mother, Tubbs said.
Shortly afterward, the victim said, two males, including one with a towel over his face, burst into his room. One pointed what appeared to be an AR-15 at the victim’s head while the other demanded to know where the victim kept his guns.
The victim said he told the men he kept his guns in the bedroom closet and asked them not to kill him.
The robbers took a black Ruger 270 rifle and a black Ruger AR-15 from the closet and fled. The AR-15 taken from the closet was not the same one that was pointed at the victim’s head, Tubbs said.
On their way out of the house, the burglars stopped at the victim’s 2016 Lexus, which was parked outside and left unlocked. A wallet containing a Regions bank debit card was taken from the vehicle.
The burglars appear to have entered the house through a door, with no obvious evidence of force, Tubbs said.
The victim then left the scene and flagged down a deputy performing a business check at the Chevron Station in Fayetteville, telling the deputy he had been robbed, Tubbs said.
The deputy followed him home and cleared the house.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no witnesses or suspects listed in the case, which remained under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at www. talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.