The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of well over $20,000 worth of items from a vacant residence in Alpine, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Sgt. Mike Jones, the property was likely taken on multiple occasions in the month of January, although the report indicates that the thefts may go back as far as November 2018.
According to the report, the stolen items include 12 recapped truck tires valued at $3,000; a Toyota wheel and tire valued at $100; 10 truck wheels valued at $1,000; a Smith portable air compressor valued at $2,500; a Lincoln SA 200 welder valued at $3,500, a pressure sandblasting pot and hose valued at $1,500, a Steam Jenny steam cleaner valued at $500; 13 used truck tires valued at $650; a Perkins power unit valued at $2,000; a steam cleaner valued at $2,800; a truck mounted Ingersoll-Rand air compressor valued at $2,500; a paint pot valued at $500; 12 oxy-acetylene bottles valued at $1,500; two steel racks and shelves valued at $400; a Whacker Packer dirt compactor valued at $800; an air conditioner valued at $150; an angle grinder valued at $200; assorted Bosch hand tools valued at $150 and a motorcycle jack valued at $300.
Damage to the front wall of a mobile home was estimated at $1,000 as well, according to the report.
Jones said the victim in this case was contacted by neighbors on Jan. 22, who said they had seen people loading a truck with items from inside the mobile home. Witnesses say items had been taken off the property on at least one other occasion, he added.
The witnesses were able to describe a pickup truck and a black and red Ford Mustang as the vehicles used.
Many of the stolen items have already been recovered after being sold to Logan-Martin Recycling in St. Clair County, Jones said. Investigators have the name of the person that sold the items, which was not familiar to the victim.
No arrests had been made in the case of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave a tip on the sheriff’s web site at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.