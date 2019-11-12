The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of some four dozen head of cattle from just outside Childersburg, according to an incident and offense report filed last week.
The cows are valued at more than $20,000 total, according to the report.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the owner of the cows lives out of town, but keeps the cows on Cosper Bend Road near Childersburg. The owner came out to feed the cows Nov. 4, and found all of them safe and accounted for.
When the owner returned three days later, on Nov. 7, all 48 cows were gone.
The gate and the fence appeared to have been tampered with, Tubbs said. The report does include a fairly detailed description of some of the cows.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no witnesses had come forward, no suspects had been identified and none of the cows had been recovered.
“We’re hoping they may have just gotten out, but we are working the case as a theft,” Tubbs said.
Because of the value of the livestock, the case is being investigated as a theft of property in the first degree.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip online http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/
While stealing cattle may have been a capital crime in the Wild West, in 21st century Alabama it is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.