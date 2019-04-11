TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of some $11,000 worth of copper wire from a business in the south end of the county, according to an incident and offense report.
Sgt. Mike Jones said Thursday someone stole roughly 300 feet of copper wire from Imerys Quarry in Sylacauga between 7 p.m. April 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday. The report does not make clear if the wire was run to something or if it was still on a spool.
As of Thursday, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case, Jones added.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip online at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.