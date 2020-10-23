Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide Thursday

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the apparent shooting death of a Sylacauga man late Thursday.
According to a press release issued Friday morning, deputies responded to a “possible home invasion and report of gunshots fired in the 2800 block of Settlement Road” near Sylacauga around 11:15 p.m.
“Responding officers discovered Cedarius J’var Swain, 25, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. Investigators arrived to process the scene for evidence and to locate witnesses.”
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Swain was already dead when deputies arrived at the scene. Swain’s identification showed a different address than the mobile home where his body was found, Murphy said.
Swain’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsy.
“This is an ongoing homicide investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 (Talladega) or 256-245-5121 (Sylacauga). Anonymous tips may also be left at www.talladegasheriff.com or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.