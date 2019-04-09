TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Overbrook Assemblies of God Church on Rockhouse Road near Sylacauga, according to an incident and offense report.
Sgt. Mike Jones said the break-in appears to have taken place sometime between 6 p.m. March 31 and 9:30 a.m. April 7. An exterior window valued at $200 and an exterior door valued at $50 were both listed as damaged. The burglars appear to have entered through the door.
The only items listed as stolen from inside the church were a change counting machine valued at $50 and about $30 cash. Jones said the report does not make clear if the cash was in the change counter or not.
As of Tuesday, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case, although investigators may have been able to lift fingerprints at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip online at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.