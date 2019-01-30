The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least four bogus payroll checks that were cashed at the Munford Food Outlet between Nov. 21 and Dec. 26, 2018. The checks were all eventually returned from the bank and reported as forgeries Jan. 25.
According to Sgt. Mike Jones, each of the checks was presented by the same white male about a week apart. All four were purportedly payroll checks from an area business for $250 each.
Jones said it appeared that account number and dollar amounts on the checks were accurate, but the other information on them was not. The person the checks were supposedly made out to does not match the description of the person who cashed them.
In spite of being presented a week apart, the four fake checks are numbered 5003, 5006, 5015 and 5016, according to the report.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s web site at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.