Talladega County sheriff, district attorney investigating officer-involved shooting Monday (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices are investigating a non-fatal officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in the Eastaboga area.
Terrell Lawler Jr., 28, of Eastaboga, was shot by Oxford police following a chase, allegedly in a vehicle reported stolen in Florida.
When Lawler was shot, he had been holding an object that might or might not have been a gun in his hands after he was stopped and would not put the object down after being ordered to do so several times, Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge told a press conference.
Both Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore and Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said Tuesday the investigation was still in its early phases and little information was available.
“We’re still in the fact gathering stage right now,” Kilgore said. “We’ve had investigators in Oxford today interviewing witnesses and things like that. Once the investigation is complete, we will send it to the DA.”
Giddens and Kilgore both said Lawler was still at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from surgery. Although it was not clear when he might be released, he appeared to be in stable condition, according to Kilgore
Giddens said Tuesday he could not comment on whether Lawler might face any charges relating to the stolen vehicle or anything else once he is released from the hospital.
“The investigation that is underway now will encompass all that,” Giddens said. “I know the vehicle was allegedly stolen, but I haven’t seen any of the evidence on that or anything else yet.”
Partridge, Kilgore and Giddens all declined to comment on what the object Lawler was holding might have been.
By law, officer-involved shootings must be handled by an outside agency, most often the State Bureau of Investigation. Giddens said he had asked the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation this time, saying it qualified as an outside agency under the law and he believed Kilgore and his deputies would do as good a job as the state while being closer to the scene and having less of a backlog to work through.
According to Partridge’s press conference, the incident that led to Lawler’s shooting began around 2 p.m. in the city of Oxford when officers recognized a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that had been reported stolen.
Officers pursued the vehicle to Richeytown Road, where it crossed the Talladega County line and then stopped at a house on the 1200 block.
Giddens said he believes Lawler’s mother and stepfather live in the house.
“The deputies accomplished a good bit yesterday (Monday), but it will still take some time to get all the forensics evidence and any video evidence from the police vehicles and body cams,” Giddens said.