Talladega County sets record for voter turnout; Trump, Tuberville, Rogers carry county

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County appears to have set a new record for voter turnout during the 2020 general election.
According to figures provided by Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks, 35,707 ballots were cast Tuesday in a county with 58,894 registered voters, or 60.63 percent.
According to reports published at the time, turnout was also exceptionally high in the 2016 election, with 33,667 ballots cast in the county.
Some 16,010 voters chose a straight Republican ticket, with 10,730 Democrats doing the same.
President Trump carried the county handily, besting Joe Biden 22,210 votes to 13,092, or 62.4 percent to 36.78 percent. Independent Jo Jorgensen picked up 246 votes and, somewhat inexplicably, 62 people voted for more than one presidential candidate and 54 did not vote for any. There were 43 write-ins.
In the U.S. Senate race, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in Talladega County by 21,703 votes to 13,807, or 61.04 percent to 38.83 percent. There were also 44 write-ins in this race, and 146 voters who did not mark a candidate. Tuberville carried the rest of the state as well.
Incumbent House District 3 Representative Mike Rogers won re-election, defeating challenger Dr. Adia Winfrey 22,702 to 12,663, or 64.16 to 35.79 percent in Talladega County, with 293 voting for neither.
Other than a half a dozen statewide constitutional amendments, two local amendments and a referendum, the only other contested races were for president of the Alabama Public Service Commission and State Board of Education District 3.
In the former race, incumbent representative and Republican Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh won Talladega County with 21,773 votes, or 62 percent, to Democrat Laura Casey’s 13,303, or 37.88 percent.
In the latter, incumbent Republican Stephanie Bell beat challenger Jarralynne Agee 22,246 votes to 12,770 in Talladega County, or 63.46 to 36.43 percent.
All three of the local amendments passed easily.
A constitutional amendment that would allow residents of Talladega County to use deadly force in the defense of themselves or another in a church was overwhelmingly approved by 25,061 votes to 5,164, in spite of the fact that the “stand your ground law” that has been on the books for years already allows this anywhere in the state.
The second local amendment, which would ban the practice of spreading raw septage on property in Talladega County, also passed handily, by 20,587 to 8,810.
A referendum on Sunday alcohol sales in unincorporated areas of the county also passed, by a vote of 9,008 to 4,523.
Turnout in Talladega County was 37.4 percent during the special U.S. Senate election in 2017 and 45 percent in the 2018 midterms, when governor and other state offices were also on the ballot.
According to Circuit Clerk Brian York, the absentee ballot totals for Talladega County blew away anything that had been seen previously. A total of 3,700 applications were received, and 3,427 absentee ballots were returned.
The previous record for absentee ballots in Talladega County was 1,290. “We just about tripled that,” York said.
It was unclear Tuesday night how many provisional ballots might be outstanding. These will not be opened until next week.