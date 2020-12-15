Talladega County seeks AG’s opinion on septage field

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to authorize county attorney Barry Vaughn to send a written request for an opinion from the state attorney general regarding a business outside Lincoln.
The vote came following a closed door meeting with Vaughn and County Administrator Pat Lyle that lasted about 30 minutes.
The opinion regards the status of Absolute Environmental’s business license. Absolute owns property just outside the city of Lincoln, where the company sprays raw sewage on the surface of the ground as fertilizer.
According to Commissioner Jackie Swinford, who made the motion, voters “overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in November” that banned the specific practice of spraying septage onto property in Talladega County.
Absolutely Environmental was licensed by the county Health Department and was in compliance with all laws in place at the time the business opened, according to a statement made by the property’s owner before the amendment was ratified.
The commissioners are asking that the attorney general clarify their position relative to this particular business now that the amendment is part of the state constitution.
There was no specific discussion during the open part of the meeting, but in asking for the executive session, Vaughn cited two instances of “threatened litigation” in asking that the discussion be closed.
It was not clear what the other matter might have been. If it was an issue separate from Absolute Environmental, it did not result in any action by the commission after the executive session ended.
Also Monday, the commission:
Agreed to give personnel in the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office a one-time “hazard pay” bonus for working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Other employees will get a 3 percent step raise that was approved as part of the budget process and was intended to kick in in April. The increase was suspended due to uncertainty about tax revenues in the early days of the pandemic;
Announced county offices would be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1; and
Announced its next regular meeting will be Jan. 11, with a work session at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6.