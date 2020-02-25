Talladega County Schools will get full week off for Thanksgiving in 2020-21

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education during their meeting Monday approved the calendar for the 2020-21 academic year.
“The schedule is very similar to years past, but next year the system will get a week out for Thanksgiving,” Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said. “We were proud of the dates were able to line up to make it possible.”
Lacey said the approved schedule was one of three options and was recommended by certified teachers and support employees.
Board member Sandra Tuck added having the week off during Thanksgiving was “something she always wanted as a teacher.”
The 2020 Thanksgiving holiday is set for Nov. 22-27, the approved calendar notes.
Christmas break is set for Dec. 21 - Jan. 6 for students, and spring break 2021 for Talladega County Schools will be March 22-26.
The first day for students will be Aug. 6, and the school year will conclude May 27.
In other business, the board:
Recognized Crystal Lee, school nurse, Stemley Road Elementary; Jodie Lackey, clerical assistant, Munford Elementary; and Lisa Blackburn, Child Nutrition Program manager, Munford High;
Approved the January financial report: total revenue of $7,236,561.45, total expenditures of $8,196,913.33 and total utilities of $135,582.52.
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Alice Goodwin, custodian, Fayetteville; Amanda. Matthews, custodian, MES; Claire McNatt, special education teacher, Lincoln Elementary; and Johnny Johnson, football coach, Childersburg High.
Resignations: Jonathan Beverly, physical education teacher, Childersburg High; Andrea Butts, bus driver, Drew Middle; Annessa Goggans, CNP assistant, Fayetteville; and David Smith, custodian, MES.
Deceased while in service: Star Bright, bus driver, Drew Middle; and Cary Brown, bus driver, Fayetteville.
Approved an out-of-state field trip for 161 Lincoln Elementary fifth-graders to visit Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on April 17;
Approved the Textbook Adoption Committee for 2019-2020. Members include Brian Young, science teacher, Winterboro High; William Hill, health science teacher, Lincoln High; Nicki Bryant, principal, Childersburg Elementary; Kaila Melton, science teacher, CHS; Brittanni Brown, assistant principal, CHS, Adam Fossett, physical education teacher, B.B. Comer High; Alan Beckett, physical education teacher, Winterboro High; Brittany Daughtery, science teacher, Talladega County Central High; Chris Sherbert, science teacher, MHS; Dr. Timothy Gallahar, principal, Talladega County Central; and Dr. Vicky Ozment, deputy superintendent, Talladega County Schools; and
Deemed March 2-6 as “National School Breakfast Week.”
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Monday, March 16, at 4 p.m. A work session will be held prior, beginning at 1.
