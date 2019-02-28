TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Students, teachers and staff throughout the Talladega County school system were among those across the country who participated in “Digital Learning Day 2019” on Thursday.
The national event focuses on “strengthening the learning experience through technology,” its website states.
Digital Learning Day was established in 2012 by the Alliance for Excellent Education.
The entire Talladega County school system participated Thursday, with each school having its own unique theme and format.
“Everyday in Talladega County Schools is Digital Learning Day,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said. “The power of technology to support student learning has been a game changer for both students and teachers.
“Through the power and meaningful use of technology, students have multiple opportunities to create, innovate and share their work with others across the world. Digital learning coaches work alongside teachers to ensure that the integration of technology is utilized appropriately and efficiently to support student learning.”
At Winterboro High School, Digital Learning Day was completely student-led.
“This year, we focused on creation, specifically, with movies,” Principal Emily Harris said. “Our theme is ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’
“Students from fifth to 12th grade were given the opportunity to attend the different student-led sessions. Our student leaders created lesson plans to highlight technology tools they can use for projects in class.”
WHS technology integration specialist Emily Nester added students were able to choose from a variety of different programs for their projects.
“Students were able to pick from seven different movie making programs, including Powtoon, Zimmer Twins, Biteable, WeVideo, Magisto, mysimpleshow and Adobe Spark,” Nester said. “They have become creative experts in the classroom, which will benefit them in college and also their careers.”
Luke Wheeler, a senior at WHS, said he enjoyed the student-led aspect of Digital Learning Day.
“As students, we learned how to teach our peers,” he said. “Not all students learn the same way. With us being the teachers, we were able to give our own perspective to everything.”
Added WHS junior Marquez Curry “Being able to understand and use technology will help me in the future. I plan to join the military and would like to work in computer science.”
Wheeler said he plans to pursue a degree in business.
“I would like to work as a contractor one day. Digital Learning will help me be a leader in the workforce,” he said.
Meanwhile in north Talladega County, Drew Middle School utilized Digital Learning Day 2019 to focus on creativity.
“This year, we focused a big deal on production,” dynamic learning project coach Monique Chatman said. “Our theme was called ‘iProduce.’
“We wanted students to be able to make and create during Digital Learning Day.”
Added DMS media specialist Lane Kulovitz, “20 different sessions were presented by our teachers today. It was a great way for them to be creative and to teach students about some of their interests through technology.”
Students were able to attend either one three-hour session or two 90-minute sessions of their choosing, Kulovitz noted.
“One of the sessions was called ‘DesignU,’ where students were able to create their own trading card while working with a green screen,” Kulovitz said. “(In) another session, they got to create their own superhero.”
Kulovitz said one session was similar to the popular cooking show “Chopped.”
“I was very impressed with the dishes students created,” she said.
Said DMS Principal Tim Young, “It was a great day for us. The students were engaged and the teachers were having fun. We had very few absences and hardly any discipline problems. It really was an awesome day.”
During Digital Learning Day, Lincoln Elementary was also named a winner in the Future Ready Schools Film Festival by the Alliance for Excellent Education.
LES received the award in the Innovative Educator category.
The school’s video submission focused on its library and media center.
“I offer my congratulations to Lincoln Elementary School,” Lacey said. “A visit to the LES media center is an opportunity to engage in robotics, coding and computational thinking. Aligning the traditional values of the media center with high tech tools has resulted in an exemplary model for combining literacy and stem education. “
To learn more about Digital Learning Day, visit www.digitallearningday.org.