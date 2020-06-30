Talladega County Schools superintendent pushes straight-A’s streak to 10

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- For the 10th year in a row, Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey has earned straight A’s on her annual evaluation.
Board attorney Charlie Gaines presented the results of this year’s evaluation during a school board meeting Monday afternoon.
“As chief executive officer of the Board of Education. Dr. Lacey was evaluated in 10 categories, which were further divided into various sub-parts,” Gaines said.
“The primary categories were for educational leadership, personal management, facilities management, financial management, community relations, management of pupil personnel services, community and interpersonal relations, professional development and leadership and professional responsibilities.
“Dr. Lacey received a five (highly effective) on every single category or subcategory from all five board members, so unless you all start giving bonus points, she has maxed out.”
Gaines’ report also included comments from three of the board members.
“I would like to say well done to our highly-effective leader for another year of outstanding leadership and service to the Talladega County Schools. Dr. Lacey is a natural-born leader and is an innovative visionary,” according to the first.
The second said, “Dr. Lacey has always been an exceptional leader in every area of her responsibility. She has definitely been a beacon of light during the pandemic and a true blessing for our students. I would like to add that she has been a true blessing for the teachers, support staff, employees, this administration and the community at large.”
The third statement was that “Dr. Lacey is a phenomenal superintendent and performs her job with the utmost integrity and professionalism. She continues to raise the bar high with hard work and dedication, and keeps Talladega County Schools moving forward.
“Dr. Lacey was recognized in 2019 by Education Week as a ‘Leader to Learn From.’ The title of this prestigious award sums up Dr. Lacey as our superintendent because she truly is a leader to learn from. It was through Dr. Lacey’s vision and leadership that we now have a beautiful new Sycamore Elementary School and Winterboro High School.
“Dr. Lacey is constantly looking for opportunities to learn more to help advance our school system. We are very fortunate and very blessed to have her as our superintendent.”
Said Lacey on Tuesday, “I am certainly appreciative of the board’s leadership. It is an honor to serve along with everyone in the Talladega County Schools team.”
Also Monday, the board:
Discussed plans for reopening county schools for the next academic year, starting in August. A detailed discussion of those plans will appear in Friday’s Daily Home;
Accepted the resignations of Tracy Phillips (bus mechanic), Jordan Pilkington (transition program specialist), April Pruitt (special education teacher at B.B. Comer Elementary) and Sheroderick Smith (Winterboro High and Sycamore Elementary physical education teacher);
Hired Rebecca Leanna Chasteen (math teacher at Munford Middle), Jordan Coffman (third grade at Comer Elementary), Ebonie Ferguson (science teacher at Talladega County Central High), DewAnn Francis (third grade at Childersburg Elementary), Timothy Haynes (bus driver at Drew Middle), Carolina Head (pre-K instructional assistant at Sycamore Elementary), Marquentin Holland (physical education at Winterboro and Sycamore), Ashley LaTaste (clerical assistant at Childersburg Middle), Matthew Reeves (music teacher at Childersburg High), Christopher Smith (physical education at Lincoln High), Stephen Strickland (social studies at B.B. Comer High) and Charles Stricklin, Gabrielle Tant and Emmett Carl Williams, all bus drivers at Drew;
Transferred the following from 11-hour employees to 12-hour employees: Cheryl Bradford Barton (Childersburg Middle/CHS custodian), Mary Bentley (child nutrition special operations manager at the Central Office), Charlotte Chandler (custodian at Winterboro), Patricia Gaither (custodian at Munford High), Telly Jackson, (custodian at Childersburg Elementary), Angela Smith (custodian at Munford Elementary), Nikki Smith (custodian at Drew), Fran Tinker (custodian at TCCHS) and Nolan White (custodian at Childersburg Elementary);
Transferred Linda Miller from special education instructional assistant and bus assistant at Lincoln High to bus driver at Drew;
Approved leaves of absence for Lauren Cline (first grade at Lincoln Elementary) and Kodi Doty (digital learning specialist at Lincoln High);
Approved the lowest responsible bid for floor coverings from Davis Carpet;
Approved the 2020-21 school year salary schedules, including a 3 percent pay raise for custodial and Child Nutrition Program personnel; and
Announced the board’s next meetings will be Monday, July 20, at 10 a.m. and Monday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m.