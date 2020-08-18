Talladega County Schools ready to welcome back students Thursday, Friday

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Students in the Talladega County school system will start a most unusual academic year either Thursday or Friday, and the teachers and administrators “are ready and looking forward to welcoming them back,” according to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county schools are offering students the option of either studying online entirely at the Beacon Academy or attending classes in person for half a week at a time.
Those assigned to the A group will start school Thursday, Lacey said, while those in the B group will start Friday.
After that, the regular rotation begins, with a Group A in class Mondays, Tuesdays and alternate Wednesdays, and the B group picking up the other Wednesdays, along with Thursdays and Fridays.
About 1,750 students, out of 7,300, opted for the all-online Beacon Academy program, Lacey said.
Although the coming school year will no doubt look different, one thing will remain sort of the same: the beginning of football season.
Lacey said this year’s first game will be played at Winterboro, with the Bulldogs squaring off against Vincent. The stadium will be allowed to fill to only 40 percent capacity, and fans are expected to be masked and follow other state guidelines.
The game is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Also Monday, the board:
Accepted the resignations of Jamie Burgess (physical education, Munford High School), Sonay Galloway (distance learning instructional assistant at Winterboro), Stephanie Kines (second grade at Sycamore Elementary), Alissa King (Central Office secretary). Pamela McCurley (special education assistant at Fayetteville) and Christy Smith (Pre-K instructional assistant at Childersburg Elementary). Galloway and King are retiring;
Hired Joshua Dobbins (Central Office IT support technician), Dr. Michelle Edwards (social studies at Munford High School), Bradley Mitchell (Childersburg High School business education teacher), Kellie Price (CNP assistant at Childersburg High School), Demetra Reynolds (Childersburg Elementary Pre-K instructional assistant), Kennedy Strickland (social studies at Munford High School) and Jean Wallis (second grade at Sycamore);
Rehired Christina Hurst, Pre-K instructional assistant at Sycamore;
Transferred Deborah Gover from special education teacher at Talladega County Central High School to systemwide special education instructional specialist, and Blake Snider from social studies teacher at Munford to physical education teacher at Munford;
Approved leaves-of-absence for Wallace Barclay (Childersburg Middle School bus driver), Mollie Bearden (Childersburg Middle School bus driver), Tina Pickens (TCCHS math teacher) and Nicole Steward (second-grade teacher at Watwood Elementary School);
Approved the low bid for garbage and waste disposal submitted by Advanced Disposal of Lincoln for $6,643.49; and
Announced budget hearings, followed by board meetings, Thursday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 31, at 3:30 p.m., followed by a regular board meeting Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.