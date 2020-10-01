Talladega County Schools officials looking at how to move forward as academic year nears second 9 weeks

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- As the first six weeks of the highly unusual 2020-21 academic year end, Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and the Central Office staff are reviewing the situation and working toward a decision on how to proceed from here.
Lacey told the county Board of Education on Monday she was “looking at several different factors, including the number of (COVID-19) cases among students and faculty, academics, parent surveys and other things. We said we would start the review process after six weeks, and that started this week.”
She said the number of staff and students who have tested positive so far was less than 1 percent.
For the first nine weeks of the academic year that started in August, students were given the option of attending classes in person on a staggered schedule or attending the Beacon Academy, aka online classes. About 640 K-5 students and about 1,000 older students opted for online classes for the first part of the year, Lacey said at a previous meeting.
“Now, we have to look at making the transition to the second nine weeks,” she said Monday.
Also Monday, the board:
Accepted the resignation of Nancy Pitts (Lincoln High special education instructional assistant), Christan Popham (Sycamore, Child Nutrition Program) and Mary Usrey (bus driver at Fayetteville);
Hired Crystal Calloway (Talladega County Central High special education teacher), Alllie Marques (B.B. Comer Elementary special education teacher) and Jodi Smith (Winterboro custodian);
Transferred Brandon Brown from digital learning specialist to technology integration specialist at Comer High;
Transferred bus driver Mary Hay from Childersburg Middle to Fayetteville;
Approved leaves of absence for Stemley Road Elementary special education and bus assistant Tasha Henderson and Childersburg Middle fifth-grade teacher Dorothy Montgomery;
Approved a bid from Williford Orman Construction of Pelham for a $166,000 replacement of the lift at the Central Office. The current lift is old and not reliable;
Approved a bid from M.J. Brooks & Son Construction of Sylacauga for $203,900 to replace the softball dugouts at Winterboro;
Approved the final sale of the old Lincoln High property to Lathan Development LLC, which is planning to build an assisted living facility at the site;
Approved food service agreements with Blocks and Tots Daycare, Childersburg Elementary Head Start Center, Kim’s Day Care and Kingdom Authority Ministries;
Announced county schools will dismiss today (Friday, Oct. 2) at noon due to race weekend;
Announced the next board meetings would be Monday, Oct. 26, at 9:30 a.m. and Monday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m., both at the Central Office.