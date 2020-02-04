Talladega County Schools hold open house for new school at Winterboro (with photos)

ALPINE -- The Talladega County Board of Education hosted an open house ceremony as an opportunity for parents, guardians and system officials to properly tour the newly opened Winterboro High and Sycamore Elementary schools Sunday.
After much anticipation, the new K-12 facility opened to students and staff Jan. 8
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said Sunday’s ceremony was “a perfect day to celebrate the spirit of community and the love for education. I am grateful to the community for their support in making a lifetime investment in securing a top notch facility that will serve students for many years to come.”
According to Kelvin Cunningham, director of operations for Talladega County Schools, the new building is “about 125,000 square feet in size and has about 32 classrooms, not including the media center, gym and cafeteria.”
“Sunday went very well,” Cunningham said. “We had a good crowd; the new gym was full.”
The community showed its support for a new school several years ago by passing an additional 5 mills of property tax.
In January 2018, the Talladega County Board of Education approved a packaged bid in the amount of $18,431,000 from Blalock Building Company for construction of the new school.
The bid included various construction work to the building’s foundation, water treatment, furnishings and more.
Efforts to reach Winterboro High Principal Grayson Lawrence and Sycamore Elementary Principal Sharkeka Lee were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.