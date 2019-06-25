TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education has completed its annual evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
According to board attorney Greg Morgan, Lacey received a perfect score of 100 from the board members.
“Last year, Dr. Lacey received an average score of 98.9 from the board,” Morgan said. “She continues to improve on her evaluation.”
Lacey was scored in 10 different categories, which assessed how Lacey conducts a variety of matters, including board management, system leadership, financial management, professional responsibilities, community relations activities and more.
Morgan explained the evaluations were confidential, so he could not say which board members submitted the quotes he read during Monday’s meeting.
One board member wrote the following evaluation of Lacey: “I’ve cast many votes in my 25 years as a board member and I don’t think I’ve ever cast one I’m more proud of than when I voted to hire Suzanne Lacey as our superintendent. She has been reputed as the best in the state and has lived up to that reputation.”
Another board member added, “Dr Lacey was recently recognized by Education Week as a ‘Leader to Learn From.’ She was one of only nine superintendents from across the nation to receive this prestigious award. She is a phenomenal superintendent and performs her job with the utmost integrity and professionalism. Dr. Lacey continues to move Talladega County forward. She is truly our ‘lighthouse’ for #LeadingTheWay!”
Lacey has served as superintendent to Talladega County Schools since she was appointed in 2008.
“It’s a blessing,” Lacey said. “I want to say thank you to the board and all of our staff for all the hard work they do. It takes a team to be successful. We do our work first and foremost for the kids. That is our mantra.”
Board member Johnny Ponder was absent Monday.
In other business, the board:
Approved the financial report for May: total revenue in the amount of $7,023,309.56,total expenditures in the amount of$8,123,377.38and total utilities in the amount of $135,517.02;
Approved a lunch meal price increase for the 2019-20 school year.
According to Lacey, the system is required to review its meal prices annually and was previously granted waivers, avoiding the increase for the last few years. The new prices are as follows: paid student lunch $2.65, paid employee lunch $3.30 and paid visitor lunch $4. The first two figures represent 15-cent increases, while the other represents a 25-cent increase.
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Jackson Bailey, science teacher, Drew Middle; Raven Barber, special education teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; Nicole Clayton, third-grade teacher, A.H. Watwood Elementary; Timothy DeLee, bus driver, B.B. Comer; Sandra Douthitt, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Munford High; Annessa Goggans, CNP assistant, Fayetteville High; Meleah Gonzalez, sixth-grade teacher, Childersburg Middle; Alliyah Gover, third-grade teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; Whitney Hamm, kindergarten teacher, Lincoln Elementary; Cynthia Horsely, bus driver, B.B. Comer High; Christina Hurst, pre-K instructional assistant, Munford Elementary; Laura Lackey, CNP assistant, MHS; Charles James Linderman, social studies teacher, Lincoln High; Beverly McCluney, CNP assistant, Stemley Road Elementary; Latangerla McKenzie, CNP assistant, Winterboro High; Ronda Moreland, pre-K teacher, A.H. Watwood Elementary; Whitney O’Kelley, kindergarten teacher, LES: Anna Melea Price, CNP assistant, Childersburg High; Angel Rice, CNP assistant, MHS; Elizabeth Russell, English teacher, LHS; Ryan Stanley, fifth-grade teacher, WHS; Jenni Warlick, CNP assistant, LES; Bailey Webster, English teacher, MMS; Connie Westfall, CNP assistant, LHS; and Erica Whiteside, kindergarten teacher, LES.
Resignations: Alice Cleveland, special education teacher, LHS; Dawn Guy, science teacher, FHS; Darlene Lancaster, custodian, MES; Jessica Mathis, fifth-grade teacher, WHS; Jonie Mathis, fourth-grade teacher, CES; Carrie McCloud, third-grade teacher, Stemley Road Elementary; Sarah Patterson, English teacher, B.B. Comer High; Sharon Pittman, English teacher, CHS; and Tonya Smith, kindergarten teacher, LES.
Transfers: Amanda Alderman, elementary teacher at LES to technology integration specialist at Winterboro High; Angela Brannon, bus driver at B.B. Comer to bus driver at CMS; Myra Edwards, secondary teacher at Talladega County Central High to half-day technology integration specialist/half-day secondary teacher at TCCHS; Morgan Herman, first-grade teacher at B.B. Comer to technology integration specialist at B.B. Comer; Shannon Hill, technology integration specialist at LES to assistant principal at DMS; Beverly McElderry, CNP assistant at FHS to CNP assistant at Stemley Road Elementary; Lynn Ritchie, instructional partner at FHS to assistant principal at FHS; Volanta Simmons, CNP assistant at Stemley Road Elementary to CNPS assistant at FHS; Janna Stickland, instructional/behavior specialist for Talladega County Schools to assistant principal at Stemley Road Elementary; Kristy Taylor, fifth-grade teacher at LES to technology integration specialist at LES; and Rebecca Turnbull, Pre-K teacher at A.H. Watwood to Pre-K teacher at MES.
Renewed a two-year floor covering bid to Davis Carpet Service for the entire system for routine cleanup work;
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for 25 CHS students to attend cheerleader camp in Panama City Beach, Florida, on June 18-21;
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for 20 MMS students to New York City, Boston and Cape Cod on April 19-25, 2020; and
Approved the board as 2019-20 members of the Alabama Association of School Boards.
The next Talladega County Board of Education meeting will be Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m.